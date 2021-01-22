Eshan Group of Institutions and Jobaaj.com collaborate to open new opportunities

A symbol of academic excellence and educational versatility, Eshan Group of Institutions has set yet another precedent for educational institutes all over the country.

With a vision to revolutionise the system of education and academic training, Eshan Group has joined hands with Jobaaj.com in a collaboration to provide a healthy stimulus to the students and to push them forward in their respective professional field and to prevent the students from falling victim to the high rising unemployment rates in the country, Eshan Group has taken this unique step forward to serve its students with not only quality training but also on-campus job opportunities and real life corporate experience.

About Eshan

Eshan Group of Institutions which includes Eshan college of engineering, Eshan college of management, an international school, and one polytechnical institute was established in 2009 and has for years, been an inspiration for academic excellence in the field of education and training & development.

Institutes are located in various regions of western Uttar Pradesh, stretched over 100 acres of lush green campuses, and has a total strength of more than 3500 students with boarding facilities in all the institutes.

Armed with experienced and well qualified teaching faculty, and a highly competitive and nurturing educational environment, the Eshan Group provides education to the students right from the very beginning i.e from the play school till the end (post-graduation).

Courses include Btech, Mtech, MBA, ITI, Polytechnic, along with its several unique 6-months advance diploma programs in the most demanded fields like web development, digital marketing, graphic designing, video editing, app development, etc.

Eshan Group has always been seen promoting education among the under privileged. Recently Covid-19 drastically shifted the mode of education delivery from physical to online, this is when Eshan Group stood up & distributed a number of laptops & mobile phones among the under privileged students so that even a pandemic cannot impact their respective studies.

About Jobaaj.com & Its Subsidiaries

Jobaaj.com & Jobaaj Learnings are among the various brands/businesses owned by Nishtya Infotech which hires more than 150 employees currently.

Jobaaj.com is India’s leading job portal as well as a job consultancy firm with core competency in finance and accounting (Chartered Accountants, Certified Financial Accountants, Company Secretaries, Certified Public Accountants, Cost & Work Accountants, MBAs (Finance), Lawyers, etc.).

After achieving multiple milestones while recruiting in the accounting & finance domain, Jobaaj.com has recently set up a separate division with expertise in hiring for the tech domain.

Jobaaj Learnings is the EduTech arm of Jobaaj.com which trains professionals in various domains. It offers several certification & diploma courses in various fields including Accounting Standards, financial modelling, Advanced Excel, Trading, Stock market, digital marketing, graphic designing, programming languages like python, java, C++, etc.

The recently set up Edutech arm, Jobaaj Learnings is doing pretty well with the numbers amidst the edutech boom and the rising demand for upskilling with job loss fears among jobseekers.

Ambitious plans of Eshan Group & Jobaaj.com

“With this collaboration, Eshan Group & Jobaaj.com are looking forward to creating a natural synergy, Jobaaj will be the demand partner providing cutting-edge jobs and Eshan will supply the highly skilled, and future-ready talent. We will be taking the learners’ pipeline to the relevant industry stakeholders thereby helping them find the right talent with speed, while in parallel offering a wider choice of career transition for Eshan learners.

Also, recently our Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the government’s plan to allow 100 top universities of India to offer online programs. Considering the future of learning even after the end of this pandemic, Eshan Group of Institutions has planned to launch several e-diplomas/certifications in the year 2021,” the director of Eshan Group said in the interview.

Therefore, bringing additional resources and opportunities in the deal is Jobaaj learnings, the edutech arm of jobaaj.com which will bring in technological support to this ambitious plan of Eshan Group.

Held together by an extremely capable and vastly experienced management committee and highly qualified HRs that include Ex-Naukri.com professionals, under the supervision of the Managing Director, CA Saksham Agarwal, a qualified chartered accountant having worked in several CA firms including the big fours and certified by SEBI established institutes, Jobaaj is expected to be a crown of emeralds for the academic royalty that Eshan Group of institutions is striving to establish in the current highly competitive education scenario and soon the results from this union will be transparent.

We spoke with the CA Saksham Agarwal, MD, Ishan Group. Here are few excerpts.

How will Jobaaj.com benefit students of Eshan Group directly & indirectly?

“Recruitment sector has massive potential which is a ₹15,000 crore market itself, therefore being in the hiring business from a long time Jobaaj.com itself will provide a lot of opportunities to the students of Eshan Group directly.

Also, Jobaaj.com has a number of hiring partners/clients all over India who are always in search of the right talent for their niche profiles. This collaboration will not only bridge the gap between the talent & opportunities but will also give Jobaaj a chance to train the students as per the industry demand since day 1 of their respective curriculum”.

What’s the role of Jobaaj Learnings in this collaboration?

“With the Pandemic having reasserted the compelling need of having specialised skills that may give an individual the required edge to be able to compete in an unstable economy which has just recently gone through a big recession along with high layoff rates, It is much needed than ever to create additional skills among the students which can provide them the edge over others. Jobaaj Learnings, our Edutech arm, being handled by very experienced professors from different universities will definitely fulfil this need of Eshan Group”.

How is business during COVID?

“For Jobaaj.com, Hiring was quite less in the Q1 & Q2 of FY 20-21, rather there were a high number of lay-offs & salary cuts by our hiring partners/clients and hence our revenues were 60% less compared to the same quarters previous year. But recently the business has picked up at a pace which was much better than what was expected in Q3 & we are now looking for even better numbers in the Q4”.

What could be the reason for such a rebound?

“The high amount of layoffs in the Q1 & Q2 and with world economies coming back on track at a high speed, the firms have started hiring in order to bridge the gap, this can be considered as the main reasons.”

How is your new venture Jobaaj Learnings progressing?

“The response for our courses has been extremely motivating mainly due to the recent Edutech boom and the fear among the jobseekers of losing their jobs that has forced them to look for additional skills. We have seen almost a 100% growth in the revenues in Q3 compared to the previous quarter.”

Which courses have been in high demand?

“All the courses but especially our stock market & python course.

There were 24 lakh Demat accounts opened up in the lockdown i.e. between April’20 to June’20 which can be due to the sharp rebound in the Indian markets from its March lows and people were looking to earn quick bucks and also because in the lockdown many people lost their jobs and were looking for a second source of income.

This was the major reason for the demand of our stock market courses which are from the very basic to advance level.

Also, demand for our tech side courses like python has also increased due to the high demand in the IT industry after everyone shifted from offline to online mode.

We have also received heavy interest from the students for our upcoming courses on the use of artificial intelligence (AI) for trading/investing. We believe that this is the future of trading/investing in India, advanced economies like the US have already adopted this on a large scale but India is still far behind.

This combination of technology & trading is explosive & will create numerous job opportunities in the future.”

Is your company looking for funding?

“We have been a self-funded company for the past 2 years. As of now, we do not feel the need for funding and we believe that our clients are our investors and therefore we are always working hard to give them our best.

We are very thankful to the Eshan Group for this collaboration and we believe that in coming years we will grow leaps & bounds together.”

