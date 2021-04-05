Essa Ismail Merchant: The master of the mobile phone trade

In the past few months, Essa Ismail Merchant’s name has conquered the internet like a storm. The launch of his website only fueled this. So, to answer the big question, who is Mr. Essa Merchant, and why is his name popping up all over the internet?

The managing director of Advanced Computers and Mobiles India Pvt Ltd, Mr. Essa Merchant, is one of the most legendary personalities in telecommunications history. His success in this industry are well renowned, and he’s famously known as the ‘master of mobile phone trade’. Launching his operations approximately two and a half decades ago, Mr. Essa Merchant step foot into this industry with pager phones.

He then constructed a novel approach for mobile phone delivery and made sure that his products and services were the best in the market. After several years of hard work, his name reached across international borders and he bagged exclusive distribution deals with brands like Blackberry, Lenovo, Meizu, Alcatel, Motorola, Philips, LG, HTC, and many more.

Soon enough, with acclaimed partnerships, his rise to the top of the telecommunications industry began, and still today, he hasn’t moved. His company Advanced Group are one of the most leading distribution and logistic partners of mobile phones, and their network not only reaches a pan-India level, but they also have a presence in many international markets of the world.

These days, Mr. Essa Merchant has launched his own blog-site to share his year’s worth of insights, advice and suggestions with the next generation of entrepreneurs, learners, mobile phone experts, and industrialists.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.