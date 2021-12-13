Essential Gear For The First Time Angler

Men and women might decide to try their hand at fishing. Upon doing so, they head to a local sports store to pick up the items they need to try this hobby. Upon arriving at the store, they become overwhelmed by the number of items dedicated to this pastime.

They either become intimidated and walk away, sacrificing their desire to try this activity in the process, or they purchase more than they need. Sadly, individuals who land in the second category may also quit fishing after only one or two trips out on the water. They have dismal results and become discouraged. They spent a lot of money only to have nothing to show for it.

Fishing Sun wants everyone to be able to enjoy a day out on the water catching their preferred species of fish. Achieving this goal doesn't require a great deal of gear. In fact, a person only needs a few items for fun in the sun angling. What are these items, and why are they important?

Help from an Experienced Fisherman

One thing needed to be a successful angler cannot be found in any store. People who love to fish also love to share their stories with others. Connect with one of these individuals and pick their brain about what fish are found in the area, which locations are best, and what lures and baits provide the best haul.

However, never ask someone for the specific location where they fish. Many anglers don't want to share this information with anyone. They've invested countless hours in fishing and finding the perfect area, so don't expect them to share it with you.

Rod and Reel

Although a person can catch fish without a rod and reel, doing so remains a challenge most people don't want to tackle. When purchasing your first rod and reel, keep it simple and choose one appropriate for both lure and bait fishing. Leave the specialty rods and reels for when you have more experience.

Choose a rod with medium action that is rated for a line between eight and 20 pounds. This type of rod is ideal for catching many common species. Purchase a combo with a spinning or open face reel, as they are easier to master than baitcasting reels.

Line

Once an angler has their rod and reel, it's time to choose a fishing line. Again, the choices overwhelm many, and understanding the differences between them can be confusing. When comparing two lines made from the same material, it's important to remember that as the diameter increases, the strength of the line increases.

Choose a braided line if you want something that is thin yet very strong. When you need a line resistant to abrasions, choose a fluorocarbon line, which comes with the added bonus of being practically invisible underwater. Buoyant lines that stretch is known as monofilament lines. For anglers first starting out, a monofilament line remains the best option. Leave the other options for when you have more experience.

Regardless of which line is selected, it's important to practice tying knots before heading out for your first trip. You don't want to miss out on a catch because you can't tie a knot fast enough. Start with the Palomar, uni, and improved clinch knots, as they are ideal for almost any freshwater fishing scenario.

Tackle

Every angler needs hooks, weights, and floats on hand at all times. Weights enable the line to go further when it is cast and keep the bait in the water where fish can see it. Basic split shot weights are perfect for new anglers because they don't cost much and take little time and effort to install.

Don't purchase snelled hooks. However, anyone new to fishing needs bobbers or floats on hand. They ensure the bait doesn't end up on the bottom of the body of water. In addition, they alert you when a fish takes a bite of the bait.

Live Bait

Nightcrawlers remain the best-known live bait today, as most freshwater fish consume them. For predatory fish, live shiners tend to be a better option, as bass cannot resist these small fish. Practice hooking the live bait before you head out on the water, so you can spend more time fishing and less time practicing basic skills.

Lures

Once you become more skilled at bait fishing, it's time to purchase lures. The options are endless when it comes to this fishing gear. When first starting out, limit yourself to common lures that beginners tend to be successful with. Here is where a friendship with an experienced angler becomes of great help. They can advise you on which lures to use and which to avoid as well as why they choose those over the countless others available.

Tackle Bag

Many people purchase a tackle box to carry all of their new fishing gear. While a tackle box is helpful, experts recommend starting with a tackle bag. The bag helps to keep the gear organized and is light enough to transport without burdening you. New anglers often find they want to try different locations to learn where the fish are biting. The bag makes it easy to do so without leaving behind any gear.

License

Many localities require anglers to obtain a fishing license before they head out on the water. Brush up on your state's requirements, regulations, and licensing rules, so you don't ruin your trip by getting in trouble with the law. When traveling, take time to learn the licensing requirements in the state you are visiting if you wish to fish. Many areas offer a short-term license at a reduced price for individuals who are visiting and don't need a yearly license.

Patience

Don't expect to hook a fish the first time you cast a line. Fishing isn't an activity for impatient people, as it can take hours to reel one in. In fact, some anglers find they spend all day fishing only to have nothing to show for their efforts.

Don't get discouraged or rush out and purchase more equipment if your first trip isn't a success. As with any activity, it takes practice to get it right. When you reel your first fish in, you'll find everything you have done to pursue this hobby was worth it and you can't wait to land the next one.

