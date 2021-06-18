Established By Two CCET Alumni, Idea Clan Broke All Revenue Records

In 9 glorious years, a team of two ingenious minds expanded to a dream team of over 100 spirited employees, who have joined forces to accomplish the envisioned goal of establishing a significant presence in the global programmatic media buying space.

Idea Clan’s progressing team attained exponential revenue growth each year and in 2020, when the pandemic enveloped the world and forced the entrepreneurial ventures around the globe to hit the brakes, this company faced the challenges head-on with the team consistently putting efforts and their revenue turned out to be $15 million, which was 5 times that of the previous year’s.

When a spark of ideas ignited the creativity in their minds, the adventure commenced and now, those ideas have been sculpted into IDEA CLAN – a MarTech company with a team of world-class creators, performance-marketers, data analysts, and growth engineers who have been highly rated throughout the globe.

When two fellow engineering students, SahilWalia and RohitAjmani, found themselves determined to achieve and build something that is purely the coalescence of their vision, skills, and experience, they discovered it was just a matter of stepping ahead and taking that chance to reach the destination.

They decided to steer in their own direction towards the dream instead of taking the conventional road to the target. Challenges accompanied them at every step of the way but they never took their eyes off the ball for they were driving to reach the unattainable skies. The young fearless minds started their journey with web development and managed to create 200 websites, all on their own as a team of two.

Their website development plans may have not aligned with their vision and they experienced the initial setback in this incredible journey. But a little hiccup could not shake their strong will to create what was entrenched in their minds. They were prepared to leap over any hurdle that shows up as they brewed fresh ideas that emerged in their minds.

This one failure fueled them with a spirit of zeal and innovation to keep moving in the direction of their targets. They were now behind the wheel with their eyes on the road as they headed towards a new venture. They stepped into the world of Facebook app development and affiliate marketing, dedicated to the work it demanded, and spared no effort as their vision finally began taking shape.

The electrifying leaders have represented Idea Clan at various remarkable marketing events in many continents of the world including the Affiliate Summit West in the U.S.A, Affiliate World Europe, DMEXCO, and many such illuminating Ad Tech and Affiliate summits and seminars. Idea Clan has been participating in these international conferences for a couple of years now and the CEO, Rohit Ajmani has been a regular speaker at many of them. During the IAS Virtual in 2020, the duo shared their journey through the years from social media apps to lead generation and their expansion plans in the marketing world.

RohitAjmani, Co-Founder and CEO, says, “The enlightening experiences from all over the globe lend a futuristic view into the marketing landscape and strengthen our aspirations to grow in this field as we keep exploring this intriguing world of digital marketing.”

With several years of experience in Affiliate Marketing, Rohit Ajmani has wise words to share. “While heading towards the affiliate marketing targets, keep your eye on the ball, dodge the diversions, and drive the traffic. Building a strategy at the first step is an indispensable part of this process,” he says.

The founders look forward to attending Affiliate World Conferences every year and have experienced the impact of mastermind-level concepts in the conferences held in Asia (Bangkok) and Europe (Barcelona). They never miss the opportunity to network with the brilliant minds of this industry and gather the genius ideas and marketing trends from the key players.

The team believes that one way to stay updated with current marketing trends is to keep pace with the changes in various platforms that they work on including Facebook, Snapchat, Google, Taboola, Quora, and more. Many times, the founders of Idea Clan have been invited to the HQs of these platforms to discuss product updates, fast-changing scenarios, and their role in forwarding the idea of digital marketing. It has always been an enriching experience for them at such adventurous and dynamic places with lots to explore.

From 8 people who stepped into the first workplace of Idea Clan on February 8, 2012, the clan has expanded to more than 100 members spread across Canada, USA, Singapore, and India. Each of them adds a unique perspective to the team and leads the company towards monumental growth with driving forces like team spirit, ideation, diligence, and perseverance.

The challenges never end but each member is committed to achieving more as they are constantly encouraged by their mentors who see obstacles as life lessons, not a struggle.

The combined efforts and phenomenal ingenuity has taken Idea Clan towards its goals at a stellar pace. By combining various tools of technology with marketing projects, Idea Clan is on its way to becoming the best MarTech firm in the region.

SahilWalia, Co-Founder and Director, says, “Modern marketing has its own needs, and serving them with the technical tools to streamline marketing processes is the aim here. From website development and affiliate marketing, we have now expanded our horizons with lead generation, content marketing, and more inventive plans in the pipeline.”

The easy-going workplace of Idea Clan is always reflecting enthusiasm and passion to grow and accomplish the dreams. Warmth and zeal never leave the doors of this office. Whether it’s about the flexibility in working hours or rewarding and acknowledging the hard work of the top performers with exponential growth, the company always has the best interests of its employees at heart. The team members are seen as an integral part of the company who are the real pillars on which this venture stands tall. Idea Clan has not seen many employees leave, partly due to the convivial work environment and partly because you quit jobs not families! They look up to the two founding members as their mentors and describe them as the “true inspiration emanating through the dynamic personalities they possess''.

As the team is engrossed in the goals and dreams, each member is embracing the victories that are the outcome of their perseverance. They achieved a fivefold revenue rise in 2020, all through substantial determination, unrestrained innovation, and consistent efforts.

In 2021, Idea Clan completed 9 years and rolled out the red carpet for the upcoming series of adventures. The team inhaled the rush of unparalleled emotions that arrived with this milestone and geared up for all that’s in store for the future.

With unswerving passion, unceasing motivation, and unbounded dreams, the journey continues with the team preparing for the adventures to come. So far, this ride has been full of learning and insightful experiences. What once was merely an imagination of two young college students is now a thriving reality! Undoubtedly, there is still a lot to unveil on this journey of digital marketing – a field that is proving to be synonymous with vastness. Team Idea Clan is prepared to turn the pages leading to the next exhilarating chapter.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.