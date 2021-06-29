EtherLite is the Next Best Thing to Happen using Blockchain Technology

Starting from mid-2016, Blockchains have found close operational relevance to the field of Logistics and e-votings. Since then, many businesses have been reluctant to fully implement Blockchain at the core of the business structure and have begun testing the technology, and are conducting low-level implementation to gauge its effects on organizational efficiency. But unfortunately, major Blockchain platforms have encountered congestion and attacks, demanding better security and scalability for building DApps.

But now, ‘EtherLite Foundation’ has come up with a solution to the above problem by excluding the issues and getting benefited from Ethereum's existing infrastructure, and provides a stable and sustainable blockchain ecosystem. In compliance with EU Laws, the ‘EtherLite Foundation’, is now distributing utility tokens in the form of EtherLite (ETL). ETL kick-started its launch with a massive airdrop from May 01 till May 15. Now, Initial Bonding Curve Offering (IBCO) is ongoing till June 30 and this Initial Coin Offering (ICO) will later be listed for public trading on International exchanges on July 01 this year.

Ariane Cardoso, Member, EtherLite Foundation says “As per information available on the internet, In 2019, it was estimated that around $2.9 billion were invested in blockchain technology, which represents an 89% increase from the year prior. Individual use of blockchain technology has also greatly increased since 2016. According to statistics in 2020, there were more than 40 million blockchain wallets 2020 in comparison to around 10 million blockchain wallets in 2016. Additionally, a premier global market intelligence firm has also estimated that corporate investment into blockchain technology will reach $12.4 billion by 2022. Furthermore, blockchain technology has the potential to generate an annual business value of more than $3 trillion by 2030.”

Talking about EtherLite (ETL), Ariane Cardoso says, “ETL guarantees to be a faster and immutable Blockchain Network as it is built on the Proof-Of-Stake consensus mechanism making it an extremely fast processing Blockchain network at much lower costs. It is extremely scalable churning fast block times ~5S AND 10,000+ TPS and supports technologies like WEB3 that gives it a high-throughput rate.”

“Furthermore, what makes ETL great is its compatibility features. It is fully compatible with EVM, DAO, and smart-contract, giving developers a full range of options to experiment with and build explicit decentralized applications. ETL's One-Click DApp migration tool will make the ecosystem widely interoperable. It also offers options for end-users to take part in and earn passively and handsomely. ETL Staking is one such feature that will allow users to keep the ETL network stable by staking their ETL coins and earn rewards. ETL being a community-driven project and believes in giving real value to its users; ETL Wallet will serve well for those who want to hold, send or receive funds easily. It connects easily to hardware wallets and delivers a seamless experience” she adds.

She also suggests all the Ethereum (ETH) holders just keep holding and accumulating more ETH to win more ETL.

To learn more about ‘why’ EtherLite is the next best thing that will happen to blockchain technology! Kindly visit: https://etherlite.org/

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.