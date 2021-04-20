Every day and dime counts for Melwyn Noronha

A Mira Road resident, Melwyn Noronha (age 37) was hit by a truck on his way back home which left him with diminished eyesight, hearing disability in one ear, a broken skull, and a smashed jaw, palate, and nasal passage. The accident was so devastating that his chances of survival were bleak. But Melwyn's never-say-die-attitude brought him from the dead, back on the path of recovery. So far Melwyn has undergone seven reconstructive surgeries out of eight costing over 50 Lakhs INR to build his crushed face and brain exhausting whatever his family had and his well-wishers could donate. Since Noronha was an animal lover and used to go out of his way to help strays, several fellow animal activists have helped him generously in these tough times.

His last urgent surgery includes placing artificial implants to fix his upper palate, so that he could go back to eating solid food normally and which will also stop his infection. The cost of the procedures will approximately land around 17 lakhs INR which the family won’t be able to raise any sooner.

Road accidents impact the lives of both the victim and their families. The exorbitant costs of these untoward medical expenses leave the families with very few choices. The choice between meeting ends meet and reviving the disabled member.

Melwyn comes from a middle-class family who worked in a restaurant in Andheri before his accident and was the sole earning member when the accident took place nearly after 3 years of his marriage. Melwyn's wife Ruella now works as a receptionist in Bangalore to support the family.

ERTIN is known to have a success rate of over 85% in raising funds for its projects and is currently running Melwyn's campaign to raise funds as fast as possible for this life-saving surgery. Melwyn and his wife through their strong willpower have persevered so far through zillions of efforts to bring Melwyn back to normalcy through recovery.

