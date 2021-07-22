Everybody realized the importance of knowing how to wrestle: Mark Coleman

Mixed martial arts (MMA), a no-holds-barred ultimate full-contact combat sport, is one of the most loved combat games in the modern sporting arena and it is on constant evolution. In an interview with Betway Insider, the UFC Hall of Famer, Mark Coleman shared his view on the changing landscape of combat sports. Who else could be better than the 56-year-old, UFC 10 and UFC 11 Tournament Championships, UFC Heavyweight Champion, and 2000 PRIDE Open Weight Tournament Champion, with the credit of introducing the ground-and-pound style in MMA to highlight the changes in the combat game?

Besides controversies, which are ingrained in the mixed martial art combat game, Coleman is considered as one of the great figures in early MMA history. The sport moved from the 2000s style vs. style format to mixed martial artist versus mixed martial artist and Coleman believes“everyone has realized the importance of knowing how to wrestle.”

Highlighting the ingrained dynamism and shift since then, Coleman told the Betway Insider, “I know a lot of people got sick of seeing so much wrestling, but back then I said just give it some time because as soon as everybody realizes they have to learn how to wrestle, the score will change.”

“And it really has, because everybody can stop a takedown now,” Coleman adds.

Acknowledging the negative connotations that surround the full-body mixed martial combat sports, Coleman told the online betting portal correspondent, “I understand, ground-and-pound is not loved by the fans, but the only way to stop it happening is if you know how to stop the takedown.”

“That's what everybody's learned how to do,” he adds, highlighting the change since the prime when he was dominating the arena with his wrestling style.

The NCAA championship winner, a World Championship silver medal, and the 1992 Olympic qualifier believe, “All aspects of the game are very, very important, but if you can't wrestle, the fight is going to be on the ground.”

Sharing his wisdom Coleman told Betway Insider that the consequence of the growth of wrestling is, well, less wrestling.

On the future of ground-and-pound style, Coleman said that takedowns and grappling are still an essential aspect of the sport, and ground specialist fighters find success.

However, he adds that the majority of fights now take place on the feet, and the stand-up is really coming up and it is very exciting.

In response to a question about life beyond the cage, Coleman told the online betting site that now players are getting paid enough money, and they have three-four coaches to train better.

“I was my own coach, pretty much. I had my teammates at the Hammer House. We were bad-asses, and we trained ourselves,” he said.

On the UFC's exponential growth and less than reasonable fighter pay, Coleman told the Betway Insider,"He respects UFC President Dana White."

“I think he has done one hell of a job, and we’ve got to give him a lot of credit for where the sport is today,” he says further.

On fighter pay, Coleman said, “Of course, everybody wants to be paid more. I think they're probably going to have to pay more eventually, but right now everybody's getting paid pretty damn good, I tell you that.”

He expressed his satisfaction over several parallel opportunities, like bare-knuckle boxing, Bellator, PFL, and One Championship, available to current mixed martial art players and believes it will continue to climb.

On the rising popularity of celebrity boxing, he told the online betting site that it is great, and it is great for boxing and great for MMA fighters.

It is all about the plurality of arts and ingrained dynamism, so the more opportunities, the better.

