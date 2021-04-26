Everything you need to know about Kindda Talent

Kindda is a platform that’s taking Southeast Asia by storm. It’s a global platform for discovering talents and showing them to the world. Kindda is rooted in giving an opportunity to every user to be rewarded. In fact, the idea of talent discovery and sharing has become such a theme that a new term has been coined: Kindda Talents.

Everyone in the world, no matter who they are or where they live, has a “Kindda Talent”. It can be anything from tying a string with your tongue, drinking a beer in under 15 seconds to the latest trick mastered while bored at the office.

Kindda Talents make the core of the app. Most of the videos you’ll see while scrolling through your newsfeed are about showing a talent or skill. This makes Kindda a platform that encourages everyone to discover what they do well and show it to the world.

Kindda video posts

Creating a video post on Kindda is perfect for quick short videos that you can edit and get out to the world in no time. The app encourages videos of practically any length starting from 6 seconds.

Once a video is shot, it is possible to make edits including adding smilies, emojis, and selecting cute filters. It also gives an option of rotating your video as well as using the flash (or not) and determining what speed you want the video to run on. This means creating a slow motion or fast speed video up to show a timelapse.

Since not all videos are best shot while holding a phone, the timer gives the option to set the phone down just in time to hop in front of the camera and capture the shot.

Another notable feature is the Beauty Mode. This can come in handy especially when filming selfie videos or videos that are close up on the face. This smooths out any imperfections and leaves with a cool, fresh, natural look.

Taking your videos to the next level

Music really changes the quality of any videos and takes them to a whole new level. Imagine being able to film a video of your talent and adding a song from your favorite movie soundtrack to go along with it.

Team behind the app

Kindda is made up of a global team from different countries, speaking different languages and having various lifestyles and backgrounds. With so much diversity, the team is still united under the app’s core values. As a collective Kindda is passionate, team-work oriented, and dedicated to quality.

New features & fun coming soon, stay tuned and download Kindda today!

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.