Everything you need to know about National Consumer Day

The day which shows the rights and power of a consumer and customer, National Consumer Day which is celebrated on 24th of December, the day has been presented to make people aware about the rights of consumers.

Many people are confused between World Consumer Day (Which is celebrated on 15th March) and National Consumer Day (Which is celebrated on 24th December). Both days have similar motives but they arrive on different dates.

Before understanding the significance of this day, we must know who is a consumer and why is it important to know about it?

Anyone who consumes any goods and service and pays for it is considered as a consumer. A consumer can be a person taking some services of purchasing milk or any other food item.

Why is it Important to celebrate National Consumer Day?

It becomes important to celebrate National Consumer Day because the relationship between buyer and seller involves money and money is the most useful thing as well as the biggest threat to humanity.

Government has fixed prices and rates for almost every goods and every service but most of the sellers play their tricky part and quote prices other than government prices which leads to threat of Consumer rights.

There has to be equality in prices and the prices that consumer is consuming something and for equality there has to be proper awareness which makes the existence of National Consumers Day important.

The day was made under Consumer Protection Act to save consumers from many market exploitation like different pricing and getting different or defective products.

The act came into power in 1986 after the approval by the president of India, it is said that people must be aware of the facilities that the government is making for the consumers and to make it possible this day was formed.

History of National Consumer Day

The day is celebrated on 24th December every year, the formation of this day was held in 1986 under Consumer Protection Act.

This day was made to protect consumer’s rights and to make people aware about it. This step is one of those steps which the government took to control the market exploitations.

On one hand every great salesman or business man believes that there is no bigger asset than a happy customer and on other hand almost every salesman misuses the consumer right to earn his own profit.

It’s not easy to keep the consumers' rights protected as every day there is a new scam and new technique to exploit it but people must be aware about it which makes the significance of this day very important.

