Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, India – Business Wire India
Evincepub Publishing House is much like a baby, putting its delicate steps, slowly but steadily in this massive world of publishing. After a substantial grind of 5 years heading the creative aisles of one of the leading publishers & distributors of India, Vikas Thakur and Vikram Thakur decided to start their own publishing house with an offbeat strategy. Founded in the year 2017, established in Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, Evincepub Publishing (www.evincepub.com), a book publisher in India, is definitely new but not naïve. They believe that a publisher must be like a funnel to supply good books, that too in a way that every common human develops a passion for reading. The market is overcrowded with books and thereby so too with self-publishing companies, making it a real struggle for a new voice to find an appropriate publisher.
Evincepub does not proclaim to be the producers of only bestsellers or to be the leading book publisher in this country. Nevertheless, it has brought to life some unique storylines and promising new authors in this short span of three years. More than 3000 titles are published under EP banner and with more than a hundred unique works racing as the top-sellers in various online portals and physical bookstores; this book publishing platform has made a mark in the world of literature and helping author to publish their books. Under the tactical guidance of Pavan Devangan and Jai Kumar, the creative team has managed to secure some of the bestselling/ award winning authors like Arvind Narasima, S.S. Gaur, Sri. Chinnamatur.
It should be the story that compels a person to read and not just the name of a famous author. That’s what Evincepub believes in and has been striving hard to make new voices heard. There is a constant lookout for fresh stories, a never-tried-before genre and of course for those works which possess a distinct narrative. Unlike established book publishers in India, Evincepub is here to take risks, for none actually knows what a reader is looking for. The team has all the answers to ‘how to publish a book?’ Classics have their own charm, but in the pandemonium of the 21st century, Evincepub has managed to create some close to heart and some realistic tales that have never been tried before. In short, it is more like a quest for Manto kind of writers.
With English overpowering our regional languages, Evincepub is one of the leading publishers who has encouraged Hindi, Bengali, and Urdu literature and has taken them into a wider Diaspora.
The team is young, dynamic and never shirking away from trying anything new. Evincepub publishes books worldwide with panache. The existing team has been recently added with established editors and ghostwriters in the market; Akhila Saroha and Atrayee Bhattacharya. The team of editors, beta readers, and cover designers work hand in hand to get you the book's best fitting look. As the saying goes, every good thing comes at a good price, so does the book publishing services of Evincepub. The books published under Evincepub are produced with a soothing tone of print and papers, thus not belittling the author’s valuable work by selling a good book for a pittance.
In 2021, the Thakur brothers have set an ambitious target to expand and collaborate with various distributors and physical bookstores all around the nation. The team is looking to work with literary agents and newspapers/magazines to promote their books on a wider platform. Evincepub is looking forward to this new start for their traditional publishing.
Website: www.evincepub.com
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/evincepub
Twitter: https://twitter.com/evincepub
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/evincepub_publishing/
Book Catalogue: https://bit.ly/2LFKP0D
Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Realty Connex - Real estate 2020 & beyond
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Aditya Kumar, the youngest founder of poetry platform, ‘Shayari Ki Diary’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Evincepub Publishing House - Traditional publishing in vogue
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know why Dinesh Desai, Youth Leader, BJP is the pride of Maldhari community
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Asha Confectionery: A successful business that focuses on ethics and quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Niki unlocks Bharat's internet economy averaging 52 transactions per household
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Cancer pain: one of the greatest cancer fears
- Pain due to cancer is often more devastating than the disease itself.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GL Bajaj gets 1100 plus placement offers beating the Covid-19 turbulence
- GL Bajaj has secured 1100 plus placements for the Batch 2021 in the first round of placement that ended on 31st December, 2020. The Top 6 - HCL, Cognizant, Capgemini, Birlasoft Accenture and TCS are among the top recruiters. It is the highest placement in any engineering college (Pvt.) under AKT, Lucknow.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Dubai-based Indian-Turkish Duo Vivek Nambiar & Tuanna Gurdal are winning hearts
- With the release of ‘Tak Mera Jalwa’, Vivek and Tuanna usher in a New year with more promising works and music to enchant the world in the days to come.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Neha Shastri is always in pursuit of excellence
- All you need to know about the India-born Dubai-based model & fashion Influencer.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ajay Rai builds successful online businesses, offers insights for making it big
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Know Sankalp Yadav, the new face of India in the digital world
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside the Diplomat Mind: Producer Ashwani Kumar announces his first web series
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Noratram Loroli, founder of Ambedkarite People’s Voice, wants to bring change
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Entrepreneur Nishit Sangwan shares crucial steps to grow a business
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox