Evolution of trading platforms: Experience a new way of sharing opinions

Cast your mind back to the stormy events of the recent past. Did you predict that BJP will get more than 300 seats in the 2019 election result? —Or did you back Congress? Did you foresee that ISRO will make history by reaching Mars in its maiden attempt? —Could you hear the revolution in the first waves of expectations? Do you frequently predict the outcome of sports tournaments?

If you have answered ‘Yes’ to one or more of these questions, you could very well be a ‘super-forecaster! If you don’t know it already, then let us affirm the same for you - You are someone who can gauge and predict the outcome of world events with impressive accuracy. Don’t mistake that this has anything to do with reading tea leaves, being a psychic or a masterful political pundit. Neither do you have to be an expert trader, dealing in the stock market or crypto currencies - all you need is a simple trading platform where you can share your forecasts.

Most super-forecasters are usually everyday people who just happen to have lots of information about a set of topics, are open-minded, and have amazingly perceptive judgments.

Keeping it 100: Prediction markets explained

How eventful our lives would be if we could make money out of the many predictions we make on a day-to-day basis? Enters prediction analysis market!

In a prediction market, you buy trades on whether or not an event outcome will take place. In the simplest of terms, such markets allow individuals to ‘trade’ on some aspect of the economy and thus establish a new monetary derivative.

You cannot deny that real-world predictions or forecasting markets are both fascinating and exciting. However, if history is any indicator, it has not fully lived up to its promise yet- at least in India. So, it’s safe to say that the dream of such markets would be to know what possible effects evolving policies will have and how to work with the available data, in a completely unbiased way.

While this field is still in its infancy in India, it is rapidly gaining traction in the US and Western markets. Despite the challenges that prediction markets face, there is reason to be optimistic about its long-term success. Presently, there are much more financial assets and event contracts than you would find a few years ago, and we believe that the prediction market is likely to grow.

Say hello to the future of the information market!

While previously, opinions on real-life events did not have a marketplace of their own, the landscape is changing today with new-age trading platforms. The universe of what has monetary value has gone beyond banknotes, stocks, oil and physical assets. Now, you can put a price on almost everything - starting from infrastructure developments, the latest OTT shows, and something as essential as everyday fashion.

Amongst the myriad of trading platforms that are changing the market landscape, one such new company — Probo, has built a trading platform that enables people to trade on their opinions - moving the options of trading platforms beyond traditional financial derivatives. How does this work, you may ask?

Well, such opinion trading platforms allow users to share opinions on future occurrences. There are many different points of view in the world, and such trading platforms aims to turn differences in opinion into a trading opportunity. Undeniably, as and when there is a change in fundamental facts, there’s also a change in the equation of opinions.

Taking it one step further than just discovering the truth, such trading platforms allow people to achieve real monetary rewards in a fun, interactive, and hassle-free manner. It's just like the stock market, but for real-life events.

If someone wants to profit from their viewpoints on a specific subject (s) while reinforcing their financial goals and learning about things that matter the most to them - such platforms can be their ideal choice. While trends suggest the emergence of new ecosystems in trading, the future sure looks promising.

