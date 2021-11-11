Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Evos Buildcon launches luxurious holiday homes project at Puri
Evos Buildcon launches luxurious holiday homes project at Puri

Sea Roses consists of 249 units of 1 BHK and Studio Apartments along with many amenities like a community hall, swimming pool, gym, spa, and an open cafeteria.
Launch of luxury home project SEA HOMES
Published on Nov 11, 2021 07:02 PM IST
ByHT Brand Studio

India, 10th November 2021: On 23rd October, at Hotel Pal Heights, Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath, the Founder & Managing Director of Evos Buildcon Pvt. Ltd., revealed that Evos will start a new dream holiday homes project named ‘SEA ROSES’ in Puri sea beach which will offer premium sea facing luxurious 1BHK and studio apartments. Evos Buildcon Pvt Ltd. has built a reputation as one of the leading property developers in Odisha with decades of experience. The project is duly approved by PKDA vide Regd. No: 329 and ORERA, vide Regd. No: RP/26/2021/00530. Additionally, the project is also approved by SBI and all leading nationalised and private banks.

The project is situated in a much sought-after location near Puri Sea Beach and is in very close proximity to Lord Jagannath Temple. SEA ROSES consists of 249 units of 1 BHK and Studio Apartments along with many amenities like a community hall, swimming pool, gym, spa, and an open cafeteria.


As a result of its strategic location, The “Sea Roses” of Evos Buildcon is well connected to the road & railway station, the people can take advantage of the infrastructure near Puri sea beach. It is located 10 minutes from Lord Jagannath Temple, 15 minutes from Puri Railway Station, and 15 minutes away from Puri Bus Stop. The project is within walkable distance of Puri sea beach and the lighthouse, as well as Samuka Beach.

Unveiling this dream project at a jaw-dropping event, Mr. Rath said that, “Puri has everything to offer that can be found abroad. A magical place filled with rich culture, festivities, and stunning beaches. It's a place where spirituality and fun blend, so we want to offer our people a chance to spend some quality time with their families, right at Puri, instead of going abroad." 

Mr. Rath unveiling this dream project at a jaw-dropping event

Post launching, Mr. K.K. Rath initiated the first-ever Customer Meet by Evos, which witnessed a gathering of many customers looking for a holiday home. After announcing the tagline of Evos - Spreading Love, Mr. Rath announced a grand offer that customers can get 5 GM Gold Coins on booking a flat till midnight of 25th October 2021. The customers who booked an apartment on the spot were gifted with a 5 gm Gold Coin by Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath himself on the stage.

Evos also celebrated the 3rd Channel partner meet on the same day to honour all the registered channel partners & realtors for their contributions. In the event, surprising everyone by announcing his new idea, the realpreneur training school, Mr. K.K. Rath, said, “We are opening a realpreneur training school where we will create sales professionals for real-estate also we have taken the initiative to create more channel partners in different cities of Odisha and thereby create new employment opportunities."

To know more about Mr. Kalinga Keshari Rath - www.kalingakesharirath.com and to know more about the project, visit: www.evosbuildcon.com

