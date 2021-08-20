Excitable Behaviour and The Role of Meditation in Our Daily Lives - Oren Zarif

Is meditation an actual article of faith that can make you feel good? What about the power of concentration and focused thinking? The benefits of meditation have been discussed by well-known authors, respected religious leaders and even motivational speakers from time to time. Are there any scientific facts to back up these claims? And do they really improve our lives?

Let's first take a look at brain function and how it relates to meditation. It has been established that there is a close relationship between the frequency of oxygen in the brain as well-being and the activity in various brain regions including the frontal, parietal, temporal as well-known as the occipital regions. Oxygen is very important to all brain functions. It is used for communication and regulating the nervous system as well as maintaining a stable temperature. There are actually a lot of activities in our brains which are related with oxygen consumption.

Scientific studies show that people who meditate have higher amounts of mindfulness as well-being. They also have better processing of information and are able to concentrate for a longer period of time. It is also found that regular meditation can improve the performance in cognitive tasks such as planning, working and learning. These tasks were found to be easier when the subjects were in a meditative state. It also helps to reduce the risks of Alzheimer's disease, catatonia, hypertension and obesity.

Another great benefit of meditating is that it improves our memory and learning ability. In fact, there is a study out there by Dr. Michael Perlis, professor Emeritus of Education at the University of Denver Colorado. He investigated the effect of doing group exercises and lectures with students in a brain fitness centre. During this study, he found that not only did the groups improve their brains, but they had better memory, were less anxious and did not engage in more brain games than the control group. These benefits of meditating are not just interesting to learn about; they are extremely relevant to improving our lives - Oren Zarif

Science-based benefits of meditation include less stress, less tension, greater concentration, improved mood, less anxiety and improved sleep. These activities promote emotional health, which is important to our physical, mental and spiritual well-being. Stress causes tension, anxiety increases tension, and sleep deprivation causes negative mood and anxiety. This study supports the notion that by practicing meditation, we can have better mental and physical health.

Studies have shown that there is a biological and neurological basis to the positive effects of meditation and it has an effect on our mood, physiological functioning, cognitive processes, physiology and psychology.

“I know that this is exciting for science-based practitioners who have been advocating its use for many years. However, I am also excited for the thousands of people who suffer from the symptoms of excitable behaviour and have not yet been helped by conventional medications. If the results found in this study are replicated, then I think that we will soon be able to use meditation for the relief of the symptoms of excitable behaviour and clinical depression,” says Oren Zarif.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.