Experience Dubai in Andheri with Opa! Bar & Café

The Mediterranean dream Opa stands tall right in the middle of Sakinaka Andheri, Mumbai. With its interiors designed by Umesh Desai, CMD U.D associates, Opa is one of a kind. It is not just another cafe you can sip your morning brew in. The owners of Opa, Rahul Shetty, Gautham Shetty, and Gaurav Shetty have pushed all boundaries when it comes to giving the place a genuine feel.

Every little carving, every little detail, and every little weave has been paid attention to by not one but many artisans. People from all across the world have put in efforts to pull together this marvel, that extends beyond just the sense of taste. Opa gives you an unparalleled immersive experience.

Spread on 9000 sq ft of land, Opa celebrates middle eastern culture in all its glory. The main restaurant is divided into two sections - the bar, and the cafe.

The bar and lounge section is modern yet traditionally inspired by Arabic culture. This section remains decorated with artifacts that have been brought from Turkey, as well as Morocco. On the other hand, the faux palm trees have been imported from South Korea, to set the mood of the place just right.

Coupled with dim lighting, you can see torches hanging brightly on the walls painting a delicate almost vintage picture. The interior decorators have made clever uses of the arch to give the place a more authentic feel, as they blend in yet stand out in the atmosphere of the place.

Leaving no stone unturned to make Opa! one of a kind - artisans from Jaipur have engraved the furniture with the mother of pearls. The intricacies in the design speak volumes about the expertise of these renowned workers.

Opa! doesn’t shy away from shining bright as golden hues drip all over the place. It’s vibrant, futuristic, and has a touch of luxury to it. One look on the ceiling will have you noticing the fire-proof tensile that acts as a cover to this marvellous place. Sourced from Dubai, the owners have made no compromise on the beauty or the quality.

The inlays on the floors and the walls have been done by a special team that was flown in from abroad - famous for bedazzling the Sheikh Zayad mall in Abu Dhabi. The cafe section too, much like the lounge, is a wonder of its own. Skilled craftsmen from South India have put their best foot forward in carving out the perfect setting for this breezy place.

Your time at Opa! doesn’t only guarantee good food, it also takes you on a journey with every little nook telling you a story like no other.

