Explore the world of political leadership with MIT-WPU’s MPG program

India, 22nd September 2021: MIT-World Peace University (MIT-WPU) is a scientific, educational, technological, and spiritual development centre for aspirants in Pune, Maharashtra. Combining the best of academics, industrial, research, and value-based education has been the key success mantra for MIT-WPU’s nation-building technological advancements in today’s rapidly changing world. MIT-WPU’s School of Government is the first institute of its kind to offer a two-year Master's programme in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) for a Career in Politics. The School of Government is currently inviting aspirants for their prestigious Master’s (UGC approved degree) programme.

Program Highlights: MIT-WPU School of Government’s MPG program is a two-year, six-trimester Master’s program that aims to help the youth to pursue a career in Politics and Government with a plethora of experiential learning opportunities. It is designed under the guidance of notable national level leaders from the socio, political, bureaucratic, judiciary, and media sectors. To inculcate practical learning, students are taken for field visits to Gram Panchayat, Zilla Panchayat, State Assembly, Municipal Corporation, and various other places. Further, students can also opt for a national study tour to Delhi, a study tour for the constituency, campaign and election management, and an optional international study tour.

Career Outcomes: The Master’s in Political Leadership and Government (MPG) is a specialized program designed to aid students with an overall understanding of politics and government. The program focuses on certain key areas including Political Marketing and Branding, Leadership Styles, Political Economy, Election Management, Public Policy, Global Politics, Public Administration and Governance, and Psephology. Through this, students are prepared to take up roles such as Political Leaders, Data Analysts, Election Campaign Manager, Political Analysts, Constituency Management, and many more.

Infrastructure: Spread across a 100-acre lush green campus, MIT-WPU offers all possible amenities that a student requires during his/her course time. The campus has a youthful feel to it, with various activities taking place throughout the day. The campus is secure, clean, and peaceful. MIT-WPU also provides a hostel, gym and Dhyan hall, indoor and outdoor sports amenities, a central library, a large auditorium for gatherings and seminars, quality food and lifestyle for students 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

Eligibility Criteria: To be eligible, a student must be a graduate having at least 50% aggregate marks from any recognized university, final year students may also apply. To join the MPG program, student needs to qualify in the selection process (online only) comprising objective type aptitude test followed by personal interview. Furthermore, to be eligible, Graduates must have at least 50% aggregate marks from any recognized university.

Online Admission Process: The MGP program at MIT-WPU is currently accepting online applications. Students can complete the application process online from the comfort and security of their own homes. As a result, in order to be considered for provisional admission offers, students should apply as soon as possible. For more admission information, aspirants can fill out the online application at https://bit.ly/3jJ9m3J

Covid Policies: MIT-WPU places a premium on student safety and thus, the entire admissions process has been relocated online. In accordance with government directives and to ensure that students do not miss out on critical academic time this year, all study programmes at MIT-WPU are being conducted online and through a blended mode of learning. As a precaution, MIT-WPU will not reopen its campus to students until further government notice.

For more information, visit https://mitwpu.edu.in/

