Failed IVF attempt? Here’s what you should do according to an infertility expert

When you have been trying for a child for a long time, IVF can come as a beacon of hope. So you go in with your eyes wide and expectations high, follow your doctor’s advice, and hope to come out of it pregnant. And then the unexpected happens—your IVF cycle fails. You are heartbroken, with hopes dashed, unsure of what you should do next.

If this has been your story, then you need to know that all is NOT lost. A failed IVF cycle doesn’t mean you should not try again—there is still hope for you. That’s why, to guide you through your next steps we got on board infertility specialist Dr. Divyashree P S, who is the medical director of Genea Fertility Centre in Bengaluru and the secretary of the Indian Fertility Society, Karnataka chapter. So let’s get started.

It’s important to understand the reasons why your IVF cycle failed

“First of all you have to understand that the probability of a pregnancy after one embryo transfer is only about 40 to 50%,” says Dr Divyashree. “So we need to look at the cumulative pregnancy rate which is approximately 87.5% after three transfers,” she adds.

But what happens when all three attempts fail? Well, Dr Divyashree suggests that poor embryo quality or chromosomal incompetency of the embryos might be the reasons why. There could be other factors at play too, like weight gain, unhealthy lifestyle, poor uterus lining, and/or abnormalities in the interaction between endometrium and embryo.

This is what you should do immediately after a failed cycle

Before going in for another IVF attempt, Dr Divyashree recommends having a detailed discussion with your fertility doctor to understand why your first cycle failed to begin with. “It is important to know whether the causes are recurrent—and if they can be corrected—and what modifications need to be done before and during the second IVF cycle,” she explains.

Apart from understanding the causes and learning how to optimise the success of your second attempt, it’s also important to discuss realistic expectations with your doctor and know how likely you are to get pregnant after your next cycle.

While going in for a second IVF attempt might seem like a no-brainer, Dr Divyashree suggests keeping these three things in mind:

1. Whether or not there are clinical indications for another IVF cycle

2. Your mental and emotional preparedness

3. Financial implications of undergoing another IVF procedure

Yes, you have more than just two chances of getting pregnant with IVF

“When it comes to IVF, we have to understand that repetition is the key to success—so we really have to look at that cumulative number of 87.5% at the end of three embryo transfers,” Dr Divyashree elucidates.

That said, there are many factors that contribute to how many IVF cycles you as a couple are eligible for. “For repeated embryo transfers, we need to have a good number of embryos resulting from one egg pick-up,” she says, adding: “If we have a good number of embryos from a good number of eggs obtained from a single IVF, then even one cycle can be enough.”

So from a purely medical point of view, you can have as many IVF cycles as the number of viable embryos. There is no upper limit to this number, says Dr Divyashree, stressing that perseverance, mental fortitude, and financial conditions of the couple are the driving factors for more and more cycles.

Before you go into for next cycle, try not to commit these mistakes

There is no denying that failure with IVF can be heart-wrenching. But if you have made the brave decision of going in for another cycle, then it’s important to get things right and avoid some common mistakes, like:

1. Don’t Google too much about IVF: Delving deep into the world of the internet to research about IVF is understandable. But being obsessed with what Google says about success rates, hacks to get pregnant and so on, isn’t going to help. Says Dr Divyashree: “Google cannot replace a doctor. It can, however, give you unwanted information about your medical condition, giving rise to anxiety. And anxiety is not good if you want IVF success.”

2. Don’t take to the bed after an IVF cycle: “Taking bed rest after an IVF procedure is totally unwarranted for,” explains Dr Divyashree. You see, when you move about, you give all your organs a good blood supply. This blood supply is important for the uterus too, especially for embryo implantation. “It is very important to be physically active after an IVF cycle. In fact, contrary to popular belief complete bed rest after a cycle can lead to life-threatening complications like blood clots and embolism,” she adds.

3. Choose a doctor and clinic wisely: A failed IVF cycle might leave you doubting your doctor and clinic’s credentials, wanting a switch. And there’s nothing wrong with that, as long as you choose someone who has the desired experience. “Choose a doctor who has the specified qualifications and experience with infertility and is associated with a reputed IVF clinic with good success rates,” says Dr Divyashree. If you do decide to switch clinics and doctors, carry all your reports with you because it will have a treasure trove of information for your second IVF.

In the end, remember…

In the four decades that IVF has been around, science has jumped ahead by leaps and bounds. So there is absolutely nothing that you need to be worried about. “IVF is totally safe and there is no reason to panic. Millions of babies have been born throughout the world through IVF, and they are as normal as babies born naturally. You just need to have realistic expectations and consult your doctor about the next steps for you,” Dr. Divyashree concludes.