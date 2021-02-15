Faiz Israili - Journey of a BPO employee to a big-shot influencer

Redefining the power of branding, Faiz Israili, a young influencer, and entrepreneur shares his Mantra of success. Born and brought up in Ahmedabad, India, he has made a long journey from BPO to now influencer endorsing small business with significant potential.

Faiz says, “with the Internet, anyone can be an entrepreneur with ease.” He is a live example of the above saying as he himself started his journey with the internet with his website Rankdrive and now he is being counted among the ones making a difference. Rankdrive, an online domain which he started in 2015, was his building blocks. This young entrepreneur endorses new businesses, branding, and real estate. In an interview, Faiz unravels his secret of success with a few powerful tips for branding.

He believes, "the first exposure you have with your potential client stands on the stepping stone of trust. And the trust is built via a good rapport. Your image in the market is what defines you. One failed service can be a huge setback in the road of building a brand".

He quotes, “always wear a tuxedo that fits right.” Not literally, but he did mean you can only rock a tuxedo if it is the right fit where a tuxedo is the mirror image of your brand. The skill you present in the market and the services you offer are like your second skin. You can only provide service efficiently if you are an expert in your domain. Based on his experience over the last couple of years, Faiz believes in expertizing and then catering tailored services.

There is no alternative for introspection. In this dynamic market where the only change is constant, there is always a need for constant reviewing and upgrading based on the few factors that determine the market’s demand and supply. As much as a potential customer or client is important for a marketer, a competitor also should receive the same level of interest. Continually evaluating and understanding the strategies of your competition will help you strategize your own business accordingly. For instance, when your competitor drives a particular USP, the potential customers are likely looking for one in your service. But along with it, you need to review and upgrade your product or services constantly as well. The power of branding is yet to unravel, but Faiz Israili gives a road map to young entrepreneurs.

Faiz says one cannot get away without branding. There is a constant need to spread the word, and that can only be done by branding. The moment you step foot in a market, your online presence can elevate your image to another level. The online presence can be done via your website or social media. Regardless of the type of business, it should always have an online website. Digitization has taken its place in every corner of the market, and therefore there is a strong need for SEO as well. These online presences are clear pictures or a mirror image validating the four P's of marketing. There is an unspoken trust that builds up within the potential clients and customers with the ability to review or read others’ reviews. Big transaction deals and huge businesses are taking control over the twists and turns of social media. It would be very naive to consider social media to be just a place for connecting people. Those days have passed. It's a place for promoting brands now.

Faiz believes the more you put yourself out there, the more you are endorsing your brand. Writing content, making videos, putting up reviews, and creating more associates is gradually taking a leap towards building your own brand out of scratch. Rankdrive is still a part of Faiz Israili's work in progress. He believes that saying your story on the right platform at the right time will help you connect with the right people.

The main mantra Faiz Israili swears by is to be consistent. His life is itself a story beyond belief. Who would have thought that this young guy working in a BPO will endorse so many small businesses can redefine branding to big shots. As he said, there is no alternative to hard work and consistency. Staying on top of trends and being a visionary is a gift while creating your brand. Faiz helped hundreds of businesses to grow and is still building brands out of scratch out of the sheer motive of passion and vision.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.