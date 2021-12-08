Falguni Nayar, Aman Gupta win big at the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021

Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are to India what the Fashion Awards are to the United Kingdom and Met Gala is to the United States—and this year's 5th edition of Lokmat Most Stylish Awards 2021 was a dazzling show which took place at Hotel Sahara Star, Mumbai featuring some of the biggest names in film, fashion, business, sports, industry and politics. Celebrities walked their best on the scintillating red carpet in mesmerizing ensembles by some of the most talented designers in the country.

Raising the bar, a notch higher, once again, the 5th edition of the awards fulfilled the promise of a night with glamorous stars, stylish personalities, glitz, entertainment and extravaganza. The event had many A-listers coveting for the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish awards. The showstopper was Falguni Nayar, Founder & CEO, Nykaa receiving Lokmat Most Stylish Business Person of the Year who recently made history with Nykaa’s IPO market debut with a bang in the share market joining India's billionaire club.

On the other hand, in just five years since its launch in 2016, boAt Lifestyle's co-founder & CMO Aman Gupta has led the audio tech brand from India to become profitable. Aman Gupta, Co-Founder, boAt was rightfully awarded Lokmat Most Stylish Entrepreneur of the Year.

The Lokmat Most Stylish Awards is the brain child of Rishi Darda, Jt. Managing Director & Editorial Director, Lokmat Media Group. While commenting on the 5th edition of the Lokmat Most Stylish Awards Rishi Darda said, “Lokmat Most Stylish Awards are the most awaited awards of the year and it’s our privilege to kick off the award season with a spectacular night of razzle-dazzle and recognize the most stylish personalities across categories. Style is a unique form of creative self-expression that deserves to be appreciated. Style is not just about fashion and glamour but it is also about creating a statement of who you are and reflects in the way you conduct yourself in thoughts and action. The goal of these awards has always been to celebrate the talent and creativity of those who set the standards for impeccable style in the country. We are delighted to see the overwhelming response, love and support that this award has received from the fraternity.”

Continuing the evening of fame and greatness the Lokmat Most Stylish Director went to Rohit Shetty, Most Stylish Actor went to Sidharth Malhotra, Most Stylish Youth Icon was bestowed upon Sara Ali Khan, Most Stylish Actor (Webseries) went to Manoj Bajpayee, Lokmat Most Stylish contributor in the regional cinema award went to Sai Tamahankar, Most Stylish Fashion Icon and Fashionista went to Shilpa Shetty & Sunny Leone respectively. Lokmat Most Stylish Singer male award went to Armaan malik and Lokmat Most Stylish king of small-town stories award went to Anand L Rai. The Lokmat Most Stylish entertainer and comedian actor award went to Sidharth Jadhav. Other prominent names included Rehan Khan and Manoj Jaiswal. Popular influencers such as Luke Coutinho, Be YouNick, Krishna Shroff, Aashna Shroff and Ranveer Allahbadia and renowned singers Shalmali Kholgade and Jasleen Royal were also presented Lokmat Most Stylish Awards in various categories.

Lokmat Most Stylish Singer of the year (Female) - Jasleen Royal rocked the evening with her melodious performance making celebrities like Isha Koppikar, Sidharth Malhotra, Sara Ali Khan and Ananya Panday groove to the music. The stage was also lit with the most loved personalities from Marathi film fraternity including Mrunal Thakur, Sharvari Wagh and Hruta Durgule making the evening more mesmerising.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.