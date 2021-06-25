Family Owned and Operated GS Sethi & Sons Celebrates 60 years in business

A renowned name in the Heavy Equipment & Construction Machinery business - Continues its Decades of Growth and Success with Unprecedented Expansion in 2021.

GS Sethi & Sons which began it’s operations in the 1950s as a prominent trading organisation in Automobile Spare Parts, Military & Defence Products with nine employees, is celebrating 6 decades in business this year.

Always keeping a low-key public profile, the company has experienced massive growth and success over the decades and has always made it’s presence felt in the industry, specially in India with it’s unmatched zeal to come out ahead & start industry changing trends.

International trade & supply, have been a part of it’s long standing history with the founder Mr Harbans Singh Sethi always having his big buyers fly down to Mumbai for concluding business deals & experiencing the warm famous hospitality of the Sethi Family. .

Mr Harbans Singh Sethi was a legend in his own, he began the business after shifting to Mumbai & completing his education post-partition.

He was an influencer, a visionary with a ‘Golden Touch’ who could see opportunities where others could not even imagine.

With his loyal aides & team of do or die people by his side he soon became an Industry biggie.

He spearheaded significant growth over the years to an extent that he was a Guest of honour & keynote speaker for countless events.

Significant Business events & Auctions did not start unless Mr. Sethi arrived at the venue.

He was what you can call a ‘Captain of Industry’ type person.

Impeccable dressing, powerful charisma and being a ‘class act’ made him stand out from the crowd.

He was truly Royal and that showed from his various connections built with people in the Political, Social & Show biz circles who remember him till date.

He was dedicated towards doing charity, social service and helped for educational causes rigorously all his life.

He diversified in several fields successfully like Real Estate, Property Development, Infrastructure Projects, Hospitality, Liquor Retail & Distribution, etc. which have also grown multi-folds today.

However, Right now on the occasion of 60 years celebration of GS Sethi & Sons we are focusing on the Construction & Infrastructure Development, Construction Equipment arm of his business.

GS Sethi employs a big team of sales, rental, project management, technical & back office team and boasts big workshops & stockyards spread over acres in the commercial capital of India, Mumbai and other states nationwide.

Widely recognised as one of the country's largest Construction & Infrastructure Developers, Trading & Rental company in the Construction Equipment & Heavy Machinery Business.

GS Sethi & Sons has an unique success story. It has been owned and run by its founding family for more than Six decades, staying excessively notable and continually growing every year in its long history.

They will celebrate their long run by sharing milestones and memories of the family, longtime employees and loyal customers.

The company is also marking the occasion with significant expansion projects, including adding More sophisticated Brand new machines to it’s fleet & expanding the pre-existing International trade.

They have a large fleet of machines from International Brands in their portfolio like Terex Demag, Grove, Tadano, Liebherr, Hitachi, Kobelco, XCMG, Zoomlion, Caterpillar, Sany, Hyundai, JCB, Dynapac, Komatsu, John Deere, Case New Holland, etc. which they regularly upgrade.

Wide variety of machines always in stock with them are Cranes, Excavators, Boom Lifts, Dumpers, Pipe Layers, Graders, Compactors, Dozers, Backhoe Loaders, Piling Rigs, Pipe Bending Machines, Cold Milling Machines, Horizontal Directional Drills, Pavers, Tractors, Diesel Generator Sets, etc.

GS Sethi & Sons has always been on the forefront with innovation through more than just its offerings and continual expansion.

In the 1980s, Mr Sethi’s three sons joined in the business and the organisation moved ahead full throttle.

The company is known for its gigantic inventory and investment, stellar customer service, always fully equipped to fulfil all the customers needs & more.

Today, GS Sethi consistently shows growth by introducing cutting-edge business models, upgrading to the latest technologies and providing the best customer service practices in the industry.

Continuously recognised for its achievements, it has made itself a special place in the industry.

"As we celebrate this milestone in business, we're proud to look back on how our family and the great people who have worked for us have been able to not only keep us in business longer than most, but build a company that is a longstanding leader in a competitive industry. We know our ancestors would be proud to see where we are today." says the company’s spokesperson RK Chauhan who has been working with then closely for over 35 years.

GS Sethi & Sons has experienced enormous sales growth in recent years.

As the pandemic raged and many businesses suffered, the company saw record sales and increases in month-over-month revenue.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.