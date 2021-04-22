"It is not always about awarding the people who did, but sometimes about recognizing the ones who can."

We can notice that mostly because of the personalities who are already recognized in some or the other way, the ones whom we don't catch in the limelight remain unrecognized.

For the past few decades, there has been an uprise in the raw talent of the youth in all the sector, one of the most peculiar reasons for this is the recognition and platform provided to them at an early stage via reality shows, school level, district level, state-level competition and numerous challenges and many more. It can also be noticed, there is a sudden wave of enthusiasm amongst the elderly, may it be men or women.

Spectrum Awards started late last year with the first-ever title 'Spectrum Saahitya Award'.

Spectrum Saahitya Award was instated with the sole purpose of recognising those who have done good work or have made exceptional progress in the field of literature with or without the support of publications, and are not just improving but are also motivating others to gain momentum. Out of 300+ entries, 45+ deserving literature lovers were honoured by Spectrum Award.

On the occasion of Women's day in the present year, FanatiXx Spectrum Awards took a step forward by recognising women for their hard work in multiple fields they chose, their talents through which they inspire others. About 50 women are recognised this year coming from various fields. As quoted by the team, "This is the recognition for those who give without asking, who provides without demanding and who shows her love and care all the time and in all the forms let it be mother, wife, sister and asks for nothing but love. Recognising them at an early age will not only motivate them but when the upcoming generations will see them as their inspirations they will be motivated as well to serve not only the families as a housewife but also to her city or her state and even her country in all forms."

To motivate and inspire young minds and their raw talent, Spectrum Awards came up with the idea of recognising those who have just started to live up to their passion. This initiative has already taken place in the field of Writing under the title 'Spectrum Budding Writers Award' where deserving and unfiltered talents would be recognised also widespread in the other fields to motivate the beginners.

Having said that, writers who contribute towards any anthology book get a chance to be recognised easily whereas the person who binds everyone together are still lacking recognition, which is why 'Top 50 Compilation' by Spectrum Awards is brought in the game to recognise the compilers who work behind a book to be a massive success. This title is awarded to those who have been compiling anthologies based on particular themes or have been one of the challenging compilation or with the best record or has been the best of one's debut or co compilation, this covers them all.

3 poets across the country would get a chance to embrace themselves as 'Best Poets Award', How? With one of the most desirable contest month word wide for the poets #NaPoWriMo, Spectrum Awards came up with a Poetry Competition turning out as recognition for Top 3 across the country. In this contest, poets submit their poems to be part of this race and wait eagerly to know the results by the end of National Poetry Writing Month.

Last but not the least, FanatiXx Spectrum Awards was formed with a single purpose, to recognise and motivate people so they can do the same for others.

