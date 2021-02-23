Faraaz Chapra signs ₹4000 cr IPO
DAS Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd was established as an engineering and construction company mainly for the fabrication of offshore structures in 1992. With the passage of time, the company has diversified into various areas and currently serves sectors such as upstream/downstream hydrocarbon, water supply, infrastructure etc. The core service area, however, continues to be upstream oil & gas. The company is managed by hardcore technocrats with over 30 years of industry experience supported by senior officers and staff having vast experience in the hydrocarbon sector.
The hidden gem, after its strategic collaboration with Chapra Capital Venture aka Scube In,c is in place to have a dream run on the issue day. The generally low-profile Faraaz Chapra, who is now a well-known name in the liquidation business, has taken personal interest in the project. Also, his friendship with the promoters is very evident.
With the support and guidance of the biggest names in the business, it is fair to say that DOEPL has pulled off an absolute ripper when it comes to landing Faraaz to the table. According to historical data, all the IPO Faraaz Chapra is somewhat involved in has done very well on the I-day.
Chapra Capital Ventures a.k.a S’cube is a 3-year-old investment management which came to fame after their phenomenal performance this pandemic. Faraaz Chapra is fronting this deal as their Independent director Mr Parekh recently resigned due to health issues. Mr. Ashok Khade who is the managing director of Das Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd is known for great business vision and knowledge is very prominent in the offshore business segment.
Rohini Yard: The Goldmine
To meet the increasing demand from overseas customers, as a part of its expansion activities, DAS Offshore Engg. Pvt Ltd has set-up its own captive waterfront with all modern facilities for specialized fabrication for offshore projects, berthing of ships, for loading/unloading of unmanned oil platforms and approach channel for safe navigation. The proposal has been approved by Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and the work has already commenced. The new Rohini Yard is located at village Rohini, Taluka Mhasala, Dist Raigad, Maharashtra. 125 km by Road, off NH17 (Mumbai-Goa Highway). It is on the south Bank 10kms inside the mouth of Rajpuri Creek, opposite famous Janjira Fort
Chapra Capital Venture, which generally picks up stake in most of the ventures they are involved in, have not indicated the same in this case. The multi-million fund is amongst the strongest presence in the pre-IPO placement business, moreover the organization has deep and wide investment pockets and that with Faraaz Chapra's personal involvement nothing can be ruled out.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT Group journalist is involved in the creation of this content.
