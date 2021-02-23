Faraaz Chapra signs 4000 cr IPO

DAS Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd was established as an engineering and construction company mainly for the fabrication of offshore structures in 1992. With the passage of time, the company has diversified into various areas and currently serves sectors such as upstream/downstream hydrocarbon, water supply, infrastructure etc. The core service area, however, continues to be upstream oil & gas. The company is managed by hardcore technocrats with over 30 years of industry experience supported by senior officers and staff having vast experience in the hydrocarbon sector.

The company has a strategic collaboration with Chapra Capital Venture aka Scube Inc. Faraaz Chapra has taken personal interest in the project.

According to historical data, IPOs that Faraaz Chapra has been involved in have performed well on the issue day.

Chapra Capital Ventures a.k.a S'cube is a 3-year-old investment management firm. Faraaz Chapra is fronting this deal as their Independent director Mr Parekh recently resigned due to health issues. Mr. Ashok Khade is the managing director of Das Offshore Engineering Pvt. Ltd and is prominent in the offshore business segment.





Rohini Yard: The Goldmine

To meet the increasing demand from overseas customers, as a part of its expansion activities, DAS Offshore Engg. Pvt Ltd has set-up its own captive waterfront with all modern facilities for specialized fabrication for offshore projects, berthing of ships, for loading/unloading of unmanned oil platforms and approach channel for safe navigation. The proposal has been approved by Maharashtra Maritime Board (MMB) and the work has already commenced. The new Rohini Yard is located at village Rohini, Taluka Mhasala, Dist Raigad, Maharashtra. 125 km by Road, off NH17 (Mumbai-Goa Highway). It is on the south Bank 10kms inside the mouth of Rajpuri Creek, opposite famous Janjira Fort

Chapra Capital Venture has not indicated whether they will pick up stake in this venture. The organization has deep and wide investment pockets.

