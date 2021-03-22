Fashion Influencer Divya Chawla inspiring people by visual storytelling

In today’s ever-changing environment, we get bombarded by information every second and its getting tougher to find a trust-worthy source. Amidst such chaos, many look for content creators that provide organic and relatable content. No wonder an inspiring entrepreneur and dynamic woman full of enthusiasm, Divya Chawla has struck a cord with a many! Being an authentic influencer, she stands out from the crowd in the blogosphere and is ideal to follow as her blog is a unique mix of her interests be it style, fashion, travel, food, lifestyle and beauty.

Hailing from Mumbai, Divya is strikingly good-looking and has dreams bigger than life itself. An expert in her own right she has clocked in over two years in the industry and began her journey after having her twins. For her, playing dress up began at an early age and probably never ended. This passion grew further and as an extension, she gave modelling a shot. From then on there was no stopping her as she as been devoted to her craft and has a zeal to prove her mettle in any given situation.

Having collaborated with brands like Dyson, Adidas , Caprese Girl , Lavie , Labeld , Tokree Jaipur, Marks and Spencer, Hyatt Regency and more she is looking forward to associate with luxury labels such as Chanel, Christian Dior, Louis Vuitton to name a few. Her creative whirlwind reflects all facets of her uber-polished life and caters to those who enjoy exploring distinctive content in a stylish manner. Moving on, taking up this unconventional career path wasn’t an easy task.

What really goes on behind the scenes in her world is an eye opener for many. Frankly, followers do not realize the multiple roles she plays as an influencer. Come to think of it, content creation is her business, and it isn’t all unicorns and rainbows. She has to know what a brand needs, how to budget, manage her finances etc. Next, she needs to have adequate knowledge about fashion, photography, beauty, travel, food and influence her followers into making decisions.

In public, she has to be able to conduct myself in a certain way too. As attention spans shorten, keeping up with changes across social media and digital marketing to put across her point of view while building her brand is such a crucial aspect of what she does. All in all, what she trying to drive home is that in the forefront it may all seem so simple. And that’s exactly what it’s supposed to look and feel like. But it’s not just what she does across handle which should define her or her vibe for that matter as there are so many unexplored layers to her which she can’t wait to uncover! However, no matter what she does, she has fun with it. Moreover blogging isn’t for quitters, anyway. And what makes her the happiest is when brands give her positive feedback about inquires that have come through via Divya.

Active across Instagram, Facebook, etc. Divya’s go-to resource for inspiration is just about anything and everything she comes across. Currently having a following of 40k plus, she considers herself fortunate to have won the fashion influencer of January 2020 in the Mystique magazine. That she has also been featured on dailyhunt.in , flip.it, startupmagazine.com and inmandi.com. To stay ahead of the game, she always makes sure to keep up with the new ways of sharing quality work and changes in technology.

Speaking of her sensibilities, Divya loves experimenting with chic outfits, accessories and is fascinated with pairing colours, patterns along with textures. That aside, this true foodie at heart loves reviewing restaurants too and till date has visited several countries across the world. As for her bucket list, well, this travel enthusiast, can’t wait to experience Greece and Iran.

Divya’s downtime includes spending time with family, working out, meditating, catching up with friends and so on. Next up for her, is creating videos and starting a Youtube channel to maximize her potential reach. Winding up, here are her thoughts about the future of the community as a whole - “Our position in the digital eco system cannot be ignored since we are undoubtedly emerging as a voice that shapes the tastes of many.”

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.