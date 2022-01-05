Fat loss is not the problem, maintaining it effortlessly is, says Shrey Khanna

Finally, a company that believes in focusing on long-term health and sustainability, and not overnight abs!

Shrey’s comments, “Having tried multiple fad diets and unrealistic workouts with an ‘all or nothing’ approach has taught me the most important concept, which is the missing link in the fitness industry – concept of sustainability after achieving your desired goals”

Shrey’s backstory, he did his Master’s in business Administration (MBA) from Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS), Mumbai. Post which, he worked as Executive Search Consultant in a leadership hiring profile. As a side hustle, along with his corporate job, he became a Premium tier coach with Fittr where he coached 1000+ clients personally. His love for coaching and impacting a life, made him quit his job and led to the formation of his startup named The Fit Chase.

Here you don’t just get a customized diet and workout from your coach, but you get introduced to nutrition and training in the right way, without compromised results.

As Shrey very intelligently observes, even with high motivation people fail to see results because motivation is unreliable. He states, "People run after instant gratification and want results fast. They do lose fat and get fit for the time being but have a hard time sustaining their fat loss. Such are the consequences of acting on incorrect information and a quick fix mindset. Hence, falling back where they started from with a lot more frustration this time is something which is not uncommon. “

As a first step, A Habit and personality questionnaire is given to the client as a first step, which helps the coach understand if the client's setting, food preferences, who cook food at home, what equipment are available, etc. The Coach then conducts the onboarding call, where an in-depth discussion on goal setting and acquisition happens.

After that, the Coach gets back with a nutrition and workout plan that mentions the food to be consumed and the consumption time and quantity. The uniqueness of their programs is that it is entirely home-based food; they do not ask the client to get fancy foods and supplements.

Similarly, their workout plans are customized to the clients' starting strength levels, and they are laid out very well with the right frequency, intensity, and volume for the client to be able to make the most of their workout.

They track progress every week over a video call with a coach. Their unique feature lets coaches maximize facetime with the client to create a real change.

The Fit Chase programs do not encourage any absurd concept of abrupt body transformations overnight. Their dedicated team of highly experienced coaches works closely with each client to understand their goals and provide tailored solutions for long-term fitness and health. With 24*7 virtual support through messages and weekly video calls, the clients find their coaches to be their best friends during the training period. Your coach helps you with anything required, be it recipes, motivation, workout form, or technical analysis, so that you reach from point A to B.

Talking about the future agendas for his company, The Fit Chase, Shrey says, “Our future plan is to understand what makes a client stick to their fitness plan from a scientific and behavior change model”. The coaches are highly qualified and experienced to understand the client’s personality when it comes to dieting and workout. Not only do they suggest workout regimes and diets, but also hand hold through building sustainable changes and impart the right knowledge according to their lifestyle, metabolism and goals.

The Fit Chase feels while one-time zoom online training sessions are great but they are not something that can bring sustainable change. The workout plans they suggest to each client takes care of their starting strength and equipment availability. They don’t offer live zoom workout sessions because they feel sustainable change in people’s mindset, physique and behavior comes with “coaching “ them the right way over a video call and creating the right environment for long term progress is what helps. Perhaps due to their consistency, The Fit Chase has experienced a 1.5x quarter-on-quarter revenue growth in the last three quarters and has served over 3000 clients worldwide. Amid the pandemic, this online fitness platform has undoubtedly become the fitness guide to all and sundry.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.