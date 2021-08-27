FBL’s MD Mr. Prashant Nagre among India’s best leaders in times of crisis 2021

Fermenta Biotech Limited (‘Fermenta’) announced that Mr Prashant Nagre, Managing Director, has been recognized among India’s Best Leaders in Times of Crisis 2021. This initiative by Great Place to Work® India identifies organizations and their leaders who have demonstrated exceptional ability in dealing with the VUCA environment intensified by the pandemic. The study by Great Place to Work® India captured history as it happened by enabling organizations to update actions and initiatives regularly, while a short impact survey was conducted on a representative cross-section of employees to understand their experience during these challenging times.

Only 50 leaders from across the country have been distinguished with this accolade in the large-sized organization category (i.e. organizations having more than 500 employees). According to Great Place to Work® India, winners exhibited the qualities of principle-centred behaviour, agility & adaptability, customer obsession as well as empathy & employee-centricity. This award is a testament to Fermenta’s successful change management framework for mitigating the effects of the pandemic and adapting to the new paradigms of work guided by the able leadership of Mr Nagre.

Commenting on the recognition, Mr Prashant Nagre, said:

“At Fermenta, we have endeavoured to stay ahead of the curve by embedding in our culture the values of resilience and perseverance. Our motto of putting people first has ensured that we always strive for the health and safety of our employees, and business sustainability has been a consequence of this philosophy. It is indeed heartening to know that our strategies for rebounding from the COVID-19 induced crisis have been recognized and it is my honour to be on this prestigious list. I view this award as a shared success of Team Fermenta and am proud to accept it on behalf of our organization.”

Additionally, Fermenta’s dedication towards assessing its policies and practices in order to enhance its employee experience year after year has been recognized by the Great Place to Work® Institute. The company has received the accolade for 'Commitment to Being a Great Place to Work' as an outcome of its third consecutive year of certification.

About Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) :

Fermenta Biotech Limited (FBL) is one of the leading manufacturers of Vitamin D3 globally. It caters to over 300 customers across 50 countries with a worldwide distribution network for a variety of applications such as pharmaceuticals, dietary and nutritional supplements, food, animal nutrition and rodenticides. FBL's manufacturing facilities in Kullu and Dahej are certificated by global accreditations and its world class R&D centre is located at Thane. Apart from Vitamin D3, FBL also possesses expertise in integrated biotechnology solutions such as enzymes for antibiotic synthesis and other niche APIs.

