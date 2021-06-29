FD vs PF – Reasons to invest in a Bajaj Finance online FD

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organization has recently made it mandatory for the Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) and Provident Fund (PF) account holders to link their respective EPF account with their Aadhaar card. By failing to do so, employers won't be able to contribute in such EPF accounts as EPFO won't allow employers to file ECR (Electronic Challan-cum Return) for unlinked EPF accounts. The government has essentially made it mandatory to link the PF account with Aadhaar to create and maintain the database of people who work in the unorganized sector. If you have not linked your Aadhaar to the PF account yet, now is the right time to do so.

This new rule sheds light on stable financial instruments and how they are a preferred choice of investment for many. Like EPF, many other instruments can help you to grow your savings without exposing it to market risks. Some of the sound financial instruments are bank FDs, post office FDs, savings accounts, National Savings Certificate, etc. Often low risk financial instruments yield lower returns. Given the fact that the prevalent inflation rate has been above the desired 4% target, you need an instrument that can offer both stability and high returns. Bajaj Finance is one such financier that offers the dual benefit of high returns and safety of deposit to investors.

Choosing the right investment plan can be a confusing task. Given below is a table comparing the key features of EPF and Bajaj Finance online FD, to help you decide your preferred plan.

Find out which plan would you prefer!

From the above table, it is quite clear that Bajaj Finance FD offers much more flexibility than an EPF account. Also, the facility to avail a loan against your deposit enables you to use your own money when you need it the most.

There are other benefits that you get on investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD, few are listed below:

Attractive Interest Rates

Bajaj Finance FD offers the highest FD rates which go up to 6.50%, with an additional 0.10% benefit for investing online. Additionally, senior citizens can enjoy the benefits of interest rates that touch 6.75%. If you’re looking to accrue more value long-term, these interest rates are extremely advantageous for your financial needs.

Convenient online process

You need not wait in long queues and undertake lengthy documentation procedures, with Bajaj Finance online FD you can get instant acknowledgement virtually. As a non-senior citizen applying online, you can also benefit from an additional 0.10% rate benefit.

Flexible payout option

Some investors look to park their money in a secure FD and realize long-term gains. If you prefer to earn monthly payouts from your FD, enabling you to pay your monthly bills and EMIs, non-cumulative FD is a great option. Depending on your saving preference, Bajaj Finance Online Fixed Deposit offers cumulative and non-cumulative fixed deposit option. While in the former, the interest is compounded annually but you’re paid at maturity, the latter involves periodic interest payouts, based on your tenor preferences.

Safety of investment

Bajaj Finance FD has been accredited by CRISIL’s FAAA rating and ICRA’s MAAA rating, both indicate the highest safety of your capital. These markers are strong indicators of the safety of your deposit. Equipped with the required information, you can now consider investing in a Bajaj Finance online FD to safeguard your earnings.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Bajaj Finserv. No HT Group journalist was involved in the creation of this content.