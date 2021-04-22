Features & benefits of IndusInd fixed deposit account

As far as financial instruments are concerned, fixed deposits are the safest option in the market. FDs help you deposit a lump sum, choose tenure as per your convenience and enjoy the returns on your capital. Hence, a fixed deposit account not only provides you with the security of a savings account but also enables you to generate extra income that can help you fulfil your financial goals. Moreover, FDs inculcate the habit of saving, which is essential to maintain a healthy financial portfolio.

If you are considering investing in a fixed-term deposit, IndusInd Bank offers fixed deposit plans that are suitable for investors of all ages and backgrounds. Read the article to learn about the special features and benefits provided by IndusInd Bank fixed deposit accounts.

Features of IndusInd Bank Fixed Deposit Accounts

Here are a few exciting benefits offered by IndusInd Bank FD schemes.

Minimum Deposit

There is often a misconception that to open an FD, you must have a huge amount saved. This is false because financial institutions like IndusInd Bank offer the feature of a minimum deposit amount. You can deposit a minimum amount of ₹10,000 and enjoy high returns on your chosen tenure.

Competitive FD Rates

Interest rates play a huge role when it comes to choosing your FD provider, as the higher the FD rates, the higher will be the return amount. IndusInd Bank FD rates are competitive and fetch returns up to 6.5%. Factors such as your age, capital amount and deposit tenure determine the rate of interest. Furthermore, the rate of interest applicable on a monthly interest option will be discounted over the standard interest rate. Also, senior citizens can get an interest rate of up to 7%.

Flexible Tenure

Another important feature of the fixed-term deposit plan at IndusInd Bank is the flexibility of the tenure. You can choose a lock-in period on your funds ranging from 7 days to 10 years as per your financial requirements. A longer tenure will fetch you higher returns, and you can always break your FD in case of emergencies.

Partial Withdrawals

Unlike many other investment mediums, fixed deposits are liquid in nature. Hence, if the need arises, you can liquidate the FD to access the funds as per your need. There is a small penalty charged on this premature withdrawal of capital. IndusInd bank fixed deposit plans also allow you to make partial withdrawals easily by linking your fixed deposit account to your savings account and avail the sweep in-sweep out facility.

Online Application

When it comes to banking processes, you often have to stand in queues and visit the lender multiple times. Therefore, you can avail of the IndusInd bank FD online application method to make your experience completely hassle-free and highly convenient. You can visit the official IndusInd website and authenticate yourself. Next, you can fill the online application form and transfer your funds online to create the FD. You can operate your account through internet banking and will receive an e-statement every month through email.

Easy Eligibility and Minimum Documentation

To open an FD in IndusInd Bank, you must be an Indian resident above the age of 18. You must have a valid PAN card to open the account online or any other KYC document such as Aadhar for the offline process. Further, you will be asked for identity proof and address proof to complete your application and authenticate your IndusInd bank FD.

Final Thoughts

Are you looking for a trusted and reputed financial institution to open a fixed-term deposit? If so, your search is over. IndusInd Bank is a leading banking institution of India that provides high security, performance and convenience to its customers. So, open an IndusInd bank fixed deposit and fulfil your goals with ease and safeguard your future.

