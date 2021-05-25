Feel the frenzy with Fandawm, a short-video production startup

Fandawm helps content creators and short video apps break out the competitive landscape by creating a continuous stream of viral creators and buzz-worthy short video content. Once monopolized by TikTok, the Indian short video market has shown a great recovery on the back of promises from the desi short video apps such as MX TakaTak, Moj and Josh. Yet, Instagram Reels continues to enjoy the lion's share, while YouTube has also come to the foray with the launch of Shorts. With so many players fighting over the billions of eyeballs, it's going to come down to the creators and the quality of content.

Short videos are a super-agile space with huge demand for the new content and daily trendsetting videos and Fandawm is the answer for this. Fandawm is a new-age creator-led short video production startup. Short video production has already become mainstream in the west and China, with a number of content studios churning out engaging videos and helping content creators unlock new fans. Fandawm helps creators and short video apps by creating a continuous stream of viral creators and short videos with fresh and original topical concepts. Fandawm has created quite a frenzy since its launch, emerging as the key growth partner for the creators, brands and short video apps in India.

Fandawm is backed by the strong visions and ideas of a team that has led the short video growth and content strategy in India. Pushpendra Singh, one of the founders, is an ex-VP and Head of Growth and Content Strategy of MX TakaTak, India’s leading short video app by MX Player. Pushpendra also spearheaded the MX Player growth and led the products at Amazon and Gaana. Snehil Narula is another founder who has led the influencer content and growth at MX TakaTak.

Fandawm discovers and invests in India's most influential content creators, also known as KOLs (Key Opinion Leaders), by producing engaging viral-worthy short-video content aligned with their audience and brands. Fandawm aims to bring fame to the ones who dream of using their voices to build an exciting career as online influencers.

The short videos apps have the exceptional ability to create new trends at super-high speed, making them a popular choice for music labels and brands. Some of last year's most trending songs, 'Galat Fehmi' and "Lut Gaye' topped the charts in a few weeks due to their success on Instagram Reels. It's no surprise then that Fandawn already owns over 30+ exclusive popular short video creators within a short time frame, helping them create assisted and directed short video content.

The future has begun. And with new-age players such as Fandawm, this could be one of the most exciting fresh waves for creators and short videos apps to rise together.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.