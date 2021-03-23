Felix & Kool Kaptain's founder Duong Theng is a visionary Cambodian entrepreneur

The entrepreneurial industry is fast-changing and the new generation of entrepreneurs are recognizing the importance of investment into their own personal growth, to create wealth in their lives and businesses.

With a plethora of existing strategies to be found online on how to market yourself, it can create a lot of confusion among those not knowing where to even begin.

Duong Theng sees himself as a disruptor of the coaching industry. His company The Felix & Kool Kaptain is creating a new-age breed of coaches: younger, sharper, more powerful and more impactful.

Duong Theng started to become inundated with requests from other coaches asking for his secrets on how he was able to rise to the top so quickly, so he told them, and then they got extraordinary results too. Fast forward 2 years later in business and Duong Theng is now a senior accredited coaching trainer, and the founder and CEO of Felix & Kool Kaptain, a 7-figure international coaching training platform and community.

“The fact that our entire solution is offered online is unique. The training to become a coach, the business strategy to get clients, and the fulfilment of coaching with their clients is all done using the internet, and in the process, we are helping thousands of people create freedom by building an online business that genuinely makes an impact in the world.” Duong Theng shares.

Felix & Kool Kaptain are world renowned as the “Business of Coaching” and Duong Theng and his team are fast creating the new generation of next-level influencers by providing them world-class online digital marketing training and skills

These influencers aren’t like the typical influencer we’ve seen in the past on social media. These next-level influencers build their own freedom based online businesses and are empowering others to create change, transformation, and financial abundance in their own lives.

The typical person Felix & Kool Kaptain works with wants to make an impact in the world, but they don’t yet have the tools and strategies to help others or know how to market themselves online in a way that appeals to a select audience.

Duong Theng shares “We are passionate about sharing real-life techniques that create transformation in people’s lives, and strategies that attract clients, based on first-hand experience, rather than textbook theory.”

With nearly 1,000 members in their community, Felix & Kool Kaptain membership is sending shock-waves through the industry – as prior to their presence in the world, there wasn’t a company that provided an end-to-end solution in a way that Felix & Kool Kaptain offer, not to mention at a price that most could afford.

Felix & Kool Kaptain overall mission is to provide ordinary people with extraordinary tools, to create freedom for themselves and others.

