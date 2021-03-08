Female entrepreneurs to know: Riya Roy and Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot

Riya Roy is among the people who lead their life on their terms and dare to pursue their dreams. Such people are inspirations. At the mere age of 22yr old, she has her own business based in Kolkata.

Through her exceptional skills, she has made her mark in the Digital World. She is also a first-class graduate in Hotel Management from IHM- Shri Shakti, Hyderabad.

Her beginning in the journey of life was not what it should have been. She did not get any support from her family. Additionally, her choice to go ahead with Digital Marketing was not well-received by her family. Nevertheless, Riya was determined about what she wants and fought her way towards success.

A part of the credit for whatever she today is, goes to her never-ending zeal to learn and grow. Even after having her own business, she retains the urge to gain knowledge from everything she can and makes the best usage.

She became a ray of hope for few people during the job crisis in the COVID-19 pandemic. She offered them employment. She, furthermore, mentored the young minds of our country and guided them in building a better future.

She has gained immense experience by working with clients around the globe. Currently, she has numerous projects in her hands. Besides, she continues to teach the youth. Her life is no less than an inspiration for many. She proves that Sky is the limit.

To start something requires some calculation and courage to start. Ideas Never come into your door of the mind. To get the idea you need to see the problem people are facing out there and then find out the Solution. “ Says Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot”

Meet Ms. Jaypanee Singh Rajpoot a Self-made Tech Entrepreneur who is chasing her dream. She is a young dynamic lady Entrepreneur. She did her Engineering from NRI College (RGPV University )Bhopal, with A grades and she was the topper. Her curiosity to learn new skills and her will to do something on her own, drive her career from the small 9 to 7 Job to Start her own venture “Srishta Technology Pvt.Ltd.” as a COO and Co-Founder. She has worked with so many international clients and has a great client base across the world.

A girl with a tough childhood and big dreams Jaypanee Singh shared that how her journey from the smallest Tahsheel Of Madhya Pradesh Ajaygarh to Delhi and toward an entrepreneur was tough and full of challenges..

She is a true inspiration for many young girls who want to pursue their careers in the tech industry. Not everyone is born with a silver spoon and all facilities but you can achieve that adding further she told that “As I always wanted to do something different So in October 2014 we(me and my friends) founded our IT Based Company Srishta Technology” And we have developed Great products like CMM Launcher 2021 which has 1crore users and many investors reached us to invest in. So luckily our product is going well and as per our experience, we believe You need investors to expand and scale your business not to start your idea.

