Fertility center prepares couples to restore their own genes in children

Priya and Aryan both in their 40 are power couples, both are CEO & senior VP in reputed MNC’s respectively. They were married 5 years back; the reason for their late marriage was their career goals.

Post marriage they enjoyed the best of their life for the next 2 years when they decided that now it's high time to extend their family and have a baby and to their dismal, since last three years Priya is unable to conceive. Both of them visited almost all of the top Fertility & IVF clinics only to find out that it's almost impossible for them to conceive naturally the reason for poor egg quality and quantity in Priya, whereas Aryan has got nil sperm count. The treating doctor told them the reason for this being advanced age, stress, alcohol intake, smoking,lifestyle and a variety of other factors. She also advised them to go either for embryo donation or go for adoption. Both of them were left with disappointment and non-acceptance since they wanted to have a child with their own DNA and features. With a heavy heart and profound grief, they decided to remain childless for the rest of their life.

One night while going through his Linkedin profile wall Aryan saw a trending article about Ovarian and testicular rejuvenation by Dr. Richika Sahay, a renowned Fertility specialist & Director of India IVF Clinic. After reading the article he told about this to Priya. Both of them visited the website of India IVF clinic and came to know that India IVF clinic has done extensive research in Ovarian and testicular rejuvenation also called ACPR therapy and their research was acknowledged by ESHRE (European Society of Human Reproduction and Embryology) and they booked an online video consultation with Dr. Richika.

During their consultation, Dr. Richika told them that it is still possible for them to have a child from one's own genes through the use of lifestyle changes, various medications, and other cutting edge technologies such as ACPR therapy along with TESA, MACS & Qualis. They also come to know that it is the India IVF clinic to make one achieve parenthood from their own genes along with dealing in difficult cases like Multiple failed IVF, Small uterus, etc.

Priya & Aryan complied with it. Both of them underwent ovarian and testicular ACPR therapy, ICSI done on Priya's own egg with her husband's sperm. Delivers a healthy baby after 9 months.

IVF is a big taboo with people across all cultures and one thing that all couples want when they want a child is to have it from one's own genes.

The one thing that scares all patients across all countries, religions, gender is to adopt others' genes. Hereby the use of lifestyle changes, various medications, and other cutting-edge technologies make one achieve parenthood from their own genes.

The above dream is not just a dream for us, our various videos and success stories boast of our achievement in retaining this difficult feat when doing the IVF cycle.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.