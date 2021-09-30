Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Fibre2Fashion B2B Wholesale converts clients towards prepaid fulfillment

The Wholesale B2B e-commerce platform allows retailers to source fashion and apparel.
By HT Brand Studio
PUBLISHED ON SEP 30, 2021 05:08 PM IST
Ahmedabad, India – Business Wire India

It's worth noting that the percentage of prepaid orders that are fulfilled is significantly lower than the percentage of delivery orders in online sales sold to retailers.

When it comes to prepaid orders, the customer must have confidence in the online marketplace or D2C website.

This is typically characterized by the goodwill that traders have earned over time on the B2B platform, which does not materialize quickly. The consumer is wary of the experience and does not order prepaid to avoid fraud amid dozens of D2C platforms that have only just entered the market.

Fibre2Fashion thrives in this domain and trumps the competition with its two-decade-old experience in the vertical B2B platform that caters to the needs of traders and entrepreneurs in the fashion and lifestyle industries.

F2FMART Wholesale Marketplace is quickly becoming the go-to spot for retailer fulfillment, and it offers several distinct advantages, which include:

1. Low Minimum Order Quantity (MOQ): Orders for a minimum of 10 pieces can be placed.

2. Door-to-door delivery: over 21,000 pin codes have been covered across India.

3. Simple Returns & Refunds: Simple and easy return process with immediate refund after verification.

4. F2FMART Assured: Customers trust their order will be delivered in a timely manner and that the product quality will be "as advertised" on the website.

5. Wholesale buying margin advancement: Up to 75% markdown and discounts on top brands.

“As a brand, we at F2FMART Wholesale believe we must build trust. Our goal with the first time Cash on Delivery (COD) purchases was to create a frictionless experience, which resulted in a significant number of return consumers who, trusting their experience, chose prepayment for their next order,” says Adi Kapadia, Fibre2Fashion's Head of E-commerce.

“For both Prepaid orders and COD payments, we use trusted payment platforms like Stripe, Paytm, and Razor pay,” says Kapadia.

F2FMART Wholesale will waive* all shipment and logistics fees for door-to-door delivery at the purchasers' location beginning this festive season, in addition to the attractive cash backs they can earn when paying through the above gateways.

This is a one-time limited period offer only. Terms & Conditions apply.

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.

