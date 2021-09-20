Filmmaker Ashwin Alok aces the industry with his filmmaking prowess

From ideation to bringing the characters to life takes a lot of effort and dedication. And, that work can only be done by a visionary filmmaker. Talking about filmmakers, one name that can’t be surely missed is Ashwin Alok. He is a great actor, filmmaker, and author who has been constantly working towards excellence with his sheer efforts and talent.

Since childhood, Ashwin has always had a keen interest in cricket and wanted to make it his career. However, he did not get much support from his loved ones. He didn’t lose hope and instead took his father’s guidance and decided to do graduation in Computer Science, for which he is grateful.A journey to remember

This young man’s journey is not as easy as it seems. While he was pursuing his graduation, he started his own Youtube Channel ‘Kreative Krew®’, which talked about fitness. It is now a film production company based in New Delhi. But with time, he along with his friends started shooting short films, which garnered love from the audience. During his college years, he also developed a website ‘pumpmydiet’ which was an achievement in itself.

While constantly working as a computer engineer and filmmaker, he decided to walk on the path of filmmaking. Not just he's a great artist, but he also has a great passion for writing and has recently published a book ‘The Music of Silence’, which is a self-help guide. The book is divided into two parts. The first part talks about his personal life while the other half talks about how one can train their mind and make the most of their life.

Awarded with many accolades

For his commendable work, he has received various accolades for the same. Starting his award journey in 2018 at New Delhi Fim Festival where his film ‘10 Lakhs- An untold story’ received a Special Appreciation Award among the top 25 Films. In 2019 the same film was selected for the Magadh Film festival along with his other movie ‘Bread Butter.’

The list doesn’t end here. In 2020, his film ‘Paani’ received a Special Appreciation award among the top 50 Films in Casttree Events & Awards. He also has various awards in his bag which include the Outstanding Achievement award for the films ‘Derwa’ and 'Jeetega India' at Tagore International Film Festival. For ‘Jeetega India’, Ashwin also won the Outstanding Achievement Award in Acting. ‘Namaste’ film won the best educational film award. Another film ‘Paani’ won the Critic’s Choice Award. For his Dance Cover, ‘Memories ‘ he won the Outstanding Achievement Award and for the advertisement of ‘Shishodia Orthopaedic Centre,’ he won the Critic’s Choice Award. His film 'Bread Butter' was also selected to stream on Disney+ hotstar in July 2020.

This talented mind's film ‘Namaste’ was shortlisted for Cafe Irani Chaii International Film Festival in 2021 and was able to bag the Best Public Awareness Film award. All of these achievements are a true representation of his hard work and dedication to filmmaking.

Stepping into the world of Fitness

Being a filmmaker by profession, he started as an author with his debut book, named ‘Nazm-e-Qassid,' which is a compilation of his Hindi poems and nazms that was released in January 2020. It's accessible on Kindle, Apple Books, and Google Books, among other platforms.

This visionary writer and filmmaker is a fitness enthusiast and the creator and Behavioral Transformation Specialist of MindCalling®. He holds the title of ISSA Certified Elite Fitness Trainer, which combines three certifications: Certified Fitness Trainer (2014), Specialist in Fitness Nutrition (2016), and Behavioral Transformation Specialist (2019).

Till now he has achieved a lot in his life but is still working effortlessly to ace the domain through his work. Looking at this incredible filmmaker, one can take inspiration from him and put their full efforts to reach the heights. All you need to do is keep your spirits high and work with full zeal and enthusiasm.