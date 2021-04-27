Filmmaker Hyder Kazmi launches OTT platform Mastani

Covid-19 is impacting the entertainment industry today. OTT platforms have become the sole source of entertainment for people. In view of this, filmmaker Hyder Kazmi has created his OTT platform, 'Mastani'.

His film 'Jihad', which has spread its charm at Cannes Film Festival and received 45 international awards, will soon be released on this platform.

Hyder Kazmi says, "Mastani will be a great platform for meaningful and progressive cinema. Not only Hindi films, but also movies from Iran, Turkey and Hollywood will be available on my OTT platforms in Hindi. We'll provide our audiences with a bunch of best films from around the world."

"My goal is to entertain audiences with fresh content, which has never been seen before. Because of COVID, the only option for 'entertainment' is OTT platform. I welcome all my fellow producers on my OTT platform to release their films on Mastani."

Kazmi is currently working on his upcoming movies "Bandit Shakuntala" and "Chuhiya". Kazmi also has few international projects in his kitty. For now, we'll get to binge on Kazmi's big-budget web series, The Red Land, starring Abhimanyu Singh, Govind Namdev, Flora Saini, Daya Shankar Pandey and Shaleen Bhanot.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.