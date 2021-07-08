Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani articulates his thoughts on the changing era of showbiz

The Indian entertainment industry has seen a positive revolution over the years. With each passing year, the face of the entertainment industry is changing for good. It is a fusion of western culture with a desi tadka in it. Certain filmmakers believe that the current era of showbiz is the most powerful and impactful for the audience.

Filmmaker Nicky Bhagnani holds the same thought process and making the most of current trends in the industry. The filmmaker who has been a part of the entertainment world ever since his childhood has closely witnessed the changing dynamics. Nicky thinks that the current phase of the entertainment industry has brought changes in every aspect of cinema. Right from the performances and versatility of an artist to the platforms where the content is released, from the perspective and story-line of the movies to the preference of the audience, and many more.

Besides that, the fantastic filmmaker also mentioned the vanishing language barriers in cinema. As because of the internet people now have access to the content of every corner around the world. Nicky thinks the major role in making the cinema what it is today is the audience. The cinema is made for the audience and their perspective plays a vital role in making a movie. The existence of stories was present earlier, but the audience was not ready to accept these kinds of stories at that time. Also, the filmmakers and actors are much more liberal than earlier to do some challenging and sensational movies and characters, respectively.

With the ever-changing face of the entertainment industry, Nicky Bhagnani is gearing up for some of his big budget projects that are yet to be announced. He is the co-owner of the production house Nicky Vicky Bhagnani Films (NVBF). On the work front, the producer is busy with his upcoming film and OTT projects.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.