Filmmaker Shafeeq Rahman celebrates 12th royal wedding anniversary

A well-known personality from Hyderabad, Shafeeq Ur Rahman, recently completed 12 years of his marriage with his wife Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath. Both celebrated the day inviting their relatives and beloved ones. The wedding anniversary got performed in royal way as Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath is the daughter of Nawab Firasath Ali Khan and Shafeeq Ur Rahman himself belongs to a Royal Family from Hyderabad. Their wedding was one of India’s top 10 royal weddings performed in 2009.

Shafeeq Ur Rahman is a leading entrepreneur who is going to try his luck in film business very soon. He recently announced A Bollywood Film. Rahman is very active in fashion industry and he owns a company named Star Life Hyderabad where he organizes fashion shows for new fashion models and talents. He has achieved a number of prestigious awards and recognitions, such as Passion Vista Glamour Style Award 2019, Asian Arab Chambers of Commerce 2017-19, Fashion and Beauty Expo Award 2016-19, Global Business Leadership Forum 2017-19.

Mr. Shafeeq Ur Rahman belongs to a political family, his Father Mohammed Khalil Ur Rahman Former Member of Parliament and Ex Committee of Ministries Civil Aviation & Energy Government of India. Mr. Shafeeq In-laws’ roots are truly from The Royal family of Nizam’s of Hyderabad. His wife Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath is the daughter of Nawab Firasath Ali Khan and her Maternal Grandfather Prince Hashim Jah Bahadur & Paternal Grand Father Prince Sadath Jha Bahadur. Both are the Last Nizams of Hyderabad and his Exalted Highness Nawab Mir Osman Ali Khan Son’s one of the wealthiest individuals of all time. Mr. Shafeeq Ur Rahman and his wife also has a 7-year-old daughter named Asma Rahman.

Let us tell you that the wedding of Shafeeq Ur Rahman and Sahebzadi Maheen Nikhath was performed with 11 days wedding events in 2009. Out of those 11 events, they had other formalities like Haldi Badhai, Dholak, Sangeet Etc. With this all, the wedding took place in Top 10 Royal Weddings of India in 2009.