“An investment in financial education yields the highest return.”

The extraordinary COVID-19 pandemic’s fast spread has put the globe at risk and abruptly transformed the global picture. As a result of the strict quarantine rules put in place to combat the Covid virus, several countries’ economic operations have come to a halt. The fact that transportation between nations is constrained, if not prohibited, has hindered global economic activity. The financial market has been significantly impacted by the economic upheaval caused by Covid-19. On the other hand, there has been significant growth in the number of people investing in the stock market. The stock market has resulted to be a boon for people who invested hereafter in achieving quality education in it. Mukul Agrawal, a leading finance coach, technical analysis stock market trainer, TEDx speaker, entrepreneur, and founder of ‘Agrawal Corporate,’ has been training and consulting individuals for online stock market trading for the last 18 years and has taught over 10000 students.

‘those who make friendship with the company can always get the best return as an investor.’ As more people have begun to invest in the stock market in recent years, Mukul Agrawal has turned to digital media to educate people all over the world through his series of videos, which can be viewed on YouTube. He has gained huge fame on the YouTube channel and has almost 5 lacks subscribers who look over him for learning the stock market investment system. His mission is to provide people with the necessary skills so that they can make informeddecisions about buying and selling stock while minimizing losses and maximizing profits. He was also invited by schools and organizations to motivate and enhance the audience. His hard work and dedication made him achieve the ‘National Achievers Award for Social Service’ in the year 2019. ‘Learn every day, but especially from the experience of others. It’s advantageous.’

The fundamental goal of investing is to ensure that everyone is able to fulfill his or her future financial goals. The stock market is one of the oldest and most popular investment avenues due to the several benefits of investing in stocks. Some are: Higher liquidity; The majority of firms’ shares are traded on one or both of the exchanges. Because typical daily volumes are large, investors benefit from increased liquidity. As a result, if an investor wishes to purchase or sell a product in the stock markets, this liquidity facilitates the process. Higher returns in a shorter time period; Stock investing offers investors an excellent opportunity to make higher returns in comparatively shorter time periods. Acquire ownership and the right to vote; Even if an investor acquires a single share in a company, he acquires a portion of ownership in the company. This ownership, in turn, provides investors with the right to vote and offer their contribution to the strategic movement of the business. Convenience; The stock exchanges are also using various technological advancements to provide greater convenience to investors. The trades are all executed on an electronic platform to ensure the best investment opportunities for investors in an open environment. To minimize risks and maximize profits, investors should learn the fundamentals of the stock market and conduct research before investing.

