FinCradle student-teacher duo makes finance training easy & affordable

Naman Jain, a young finance aspirant at the age of 20 years, started a finance education startup with his mentor Mr. Navneet Bihani who is an industry professional with more than a decade of financial teaching experience.

A regular conversation between the two led to exploring a lot of gaps in the current teaching pedagogy of various institutes imparting financial training.

Sharing about the moment the idea struck them, Naman Jain said “We knew that this was happening with almost every student, so it was important to develop such a source wherein everyone would be able to find exceptionally good quality resources without making a dent in one's pocket”.

Why FinCradle started?

Around 3-4 lakh students in India pass their 12th CBSE exam with the Commerce stream. A large number of these students are willing to develop their careers in the Finance industry.

However, they do not have the right guidance. The only option which they know is an MBA in Finance. As a result, most of the professional finance courses are left unexplored.

The major gap is awareness about the available options and access to the right resources. Aspirants have enormous knowledge, but they lack the practical application of the concepts taught.

Now, this is where the student-teacher duo thought that they can bridge the gap by educating candidates to find alternative ways to develop a career in finance.

Existing institutes/platforms in the market are doing a good job in selling what they have instead of helping candidates prepare a road map for their finance careers.

FinCradle designed all its programs in such a way that every topic is associated with utmost practical application. Every course is combined with live projects, internships, practical training, competitions, etc. to make learning fun and ensure every candidate can understand how to relate and apply these concepts in the industry.

Initial Challenges & Tussle with Pandemic

Just like any other startup, FinCradle had initial roadblocks like content creation, funding, building infrastructure, and brand value. Their idea was to offer classroom-based programs and the first-class happened on 15th March 2020.

But, the lockdown was announced on the day their next class was scheduled.

Talking about the setback, MrNaveneet said “We had to shift infrastructure immediately from offline to online mode. Hence, the major part of investment in setting up the institution did not help much. It was tough to begin initially, but ultimately pandemic turned out to be a blessing as we are now able to extend our platform not only in Delhi but also to other states.”

Providing quality content in finance is not an easy task as they made sure that they are offering industry-level programs to the students.

Initially, FinCradle started with Financial Risk Management (FRM) as they had all the resources for it. NavneetBihani, the mentor, is one of the best trainers for the same.

It landed very well as the content was a gold mine for the students. The traction gave some confidence and sources to diversify into other courses as well.

Hence, FinCradle started Investment Banking programs and Stock Market-related programs as well.

Current traction and Future Goals

Within two years of starting up, FinCradle has 600+ registered students and has delivered over 2000+ hours of online classes to their students. The platform has raked in mentors with over 100 years of collective experience in the respective courses.

Validating their unique teaching methods and expertise, FinCradle has been listed as the official prep provider of the Global Association of Risk Professionals (GARP) joining the elite league of 35 other institutions globally.

Not only do they have international recognition,but FinCradle also delivered results. Its Investment Banking program has a 100% placement record as well and over 300 students have bagged Equity Research internships.

FinCradle plans to grow 3x in terms of students by 2022, expanding the current team threefold and developing around 15 new courses.

Naman Jain explained about their future vision and said “We realize there are issues at the grassroots level. Hence we are creating programs for the school students which will help them to understand various facets of the financial industry and thus choose their career wisely.

We are collaborating with multiple schools and institutions to provide the right guidance at the base level and help students prepare a road map for their professional careers.”



