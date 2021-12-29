Find a gift that keeps on giving this holiday season

As we move into the last fortnight of December, the gifting season is upon us. Finding the perfect present for your favorite people may not be exactly easy, but BIRKENSTOCK might just make things smoother this year.

BIRKNESTOCK’s footwear collection has something for everybody, whether you’re shopping for the practical dressers in your circle or the merrymakers always on the go. As far as shoes go, you’re going to find the perfect fit for everyone this Christmas, maybe even you!

The versatile all-rounder

That zen friend deserves an Arizona in their life. It’s a fashionable and functional slip-on with two straps. Each strap has an adjustable metal pin buckle, making the shoe a perfect present for any occasion. With its versatile style, the Arizona can be paired with almost anything in your wardrobe. Plus,the suede construction ensures lasting comfort and style.

The perfect go-to-shoe for work or play

BIRKENSTOCK Boston clog is a must-have in the busy bee’s wardrobe. Comfort? Check. Does everything? Check. Will you end up being your pal's day-long companion when rushing out one door and into another? Double check. That’s what we love about slip-on shoes.

Less is more

Have a minimalist fashionista to shop for? The Madrid slip-on is sleek, minimal and the perfect gift for them. With its single overlapping strap and adjustable metal pin buckle, this sandal is perfect for those who appreciate subtlety. A pair of Madrid completes the look with polish and panache, whether paired with boxy tops or dresses, relaxed evening wear, or even everyday casuals.

From work week to weekend

The Zurich combines the grip of a closed shoe with the ease of a slip-on sandal, making it the perfect choice for anyone with a practical sense of style. While it does have its similarities with the Boston clog, this range distinguishes itself with the wider straps, especially well-suited for casual wear.

The all-season slipper

Kyoto is the perfect slip-on sandal that transports the wearer from warm summer days to the dipping evening temps of fall. With its adjustable Velcro strap, the Kyoto fits the foot like, well, a glove! The metal rivets on the side give it a robust yet festive appeal, while the wide strap ensures your feet will stay comfortable all day long. This one is a guaranteed gifting success.

The contemporary slipper

Know someone who’s always turned up in an interesting, artsy style? The one who can make anything look good? They'll love the Mayari thong sandal. With its two straps and adjustable metal pin buckles, it's a versatile and stylish sandal that can go from the beach to the bar.

The chic slip-on

The Florida slip-on sandal from BIRKENSTOCK is stylish and urbane. The sandal features three slender straps, each with individually adjustable metal pin buckles. Eye-catching and flexible in its pairing, it lends well to a modern, bohemian aesthetic. Gift it to someone who loves colorful prints and comfortable, flowy silhouettes for a look that's both stylish and comfortable.

The wardrobe staple

With its simple design and comfortable fit, the Bend sneaker is perfect for those who favor a casual, sporty look. This unisex sneaker pairs effortlessly with jeans, anti-fit sweaters, and hoodies, exuding a boy-/ girl-next-door vibe.

The winter must-have

This one’s for the belles of the grunge ball. The Stalon, a pull-up boot, makes it easy to step up any style game. With elasticated panels at the side, this ankle-high boot is perfect for dressing up or dressing down, whichever the preference.

The ankle-high stunner

The perfect gift for the practical fashionista, Jackson is a sturdy and elegant ankle-high waterproof boot by BIRKENSTOCK. Whether romancing the outdoors or simply braving the elements, this beautiful boot will keep the feet warm and dry.

We all know how hard it can be to find the perfect present for your loved ones. So this season, give them a gift that will keep on giving with every step. BIRKENSTOCK shoes come with the promise of and style, with a range of colors, finishes, and styles available.

To make this Christmas merry, mod, and memorable, head to BIRKENSTOCK.

