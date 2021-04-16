Find out all about SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur's Star Awards 2021

SMEBIZZ has organized the Grand Event of SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur's Star Awards2021 on 10th March at Hotel Pullman, New Delhi. The chief Guest of the event was Hon’ble Shri Shyam Jaju (Ex-National Vice President Of BJP).

Mr. Kshitiz Jindal, Director of Devyani Bangles, was felicitated with SMEBIZZ Entrepreneur's Star Award 2021 for the 'Young Entrepreneur of the Year' in jewellery industry for his innovative ideas & appreciable efforts in business.

SMEBIZZ supports Hon’ble Prime Minister Narendra Modi's appeal of "Vocal for Local" and Atmanirbhar Bharat. Also, SMEBIZZ Initiative For "Local to Global” For Entrepreneur to Reach Global Market. SMEBIZZ's core vision is entrepreneur’s business growth. The event was hosted by celeb anchor, Simran Ahuja.

It is remarkable to note that this was the first event in India following all norms of Covid19 i.e mandatory RTPCR test of Covid19 and social distancing, masks And sanitization. All Tests Done by Health Partner- DIVOC.

The event was graced by the following Guest of Honor:HE Mr. K L Ganju (Hony Consul General of Union of Comoros), HE Dr. Roger Gopaul(High Commissioner Of Republic Of Trinidad And Tobago), HE Ms. Judith K.K Kan'gomaKapijimpanga(HIGH COMMISSIONER Of the Republic Of Zambia), Mr. Ernest Nana Adjei (TRADE COMMISSIONER- Embassy Of Ghana), Lion Gaurav Gupta(Founder - Global Trade and Technology Council of India), Ms. Anca Verma(Chairman of Olialia world), Dr. Aruna Abhey Oswal (Past International Director - Lions Clubs International),

Mr. Coulibaly D. Herve (Head of Consular Affairs -Embassy of Burkina Faso), MR. RANDRIANARIVONY COUNSELLOR-Embassy Of The Republic Of Madagascar), Dr. Indrajit Ghosh(Chairman of MSMECCII)

Mr. Navratan Aggarwal (Director - Bikanervala Foods Pvt Ltd), Dr. Vinod K Verma(Vice President - Group Corporate in Aditya Birla Group), and Diplomats from the Embassy of Syria, Ghana, Korea also graced the occasion with their presence.

The event also witnessed the presence of Special Invitee Mr. Vinay Choudhary (Spokesperson BJP Delhi (Youth)), Shubham Gupta, Raj Khatri(Chairman Handicrafts Exporter Association), Shyamli Rathore,Atul Shagotra(KATM ZAMBIA LTD), Mr subbu turimella(senior vice president, Publicis Sapient), Pooja Gupta, Subhash Jindal & Sanjay Singh.The Award Ceremony was supported by Lions Club Delhi Veg., OLIALIA WORLD & MSMECCII.

Also, Event Partners Are HOTEL PULLMAN, RWP, THE WEDDING PREMIER, STUDIO THE 19, V.N INTERNATIONAL, KATM, ANJANAYY INTERNATIONAL, BENSON, MADHVI LUXURY CO.BIZ, SALAAM NAMASTE RADIO, KUBER TRAVELS, NEMKO GREEN TEA, ART KARAT, SUAYU, RCUBE INTERNATIONAL, LE-FIABESCO & Intellectual Punjabi Chamber Of Commerce.

This award ceremony is being organized by SMEBIZZ with the aim to felicitate and showcase exceptional entrepreneurs chosen from their respective business categories.The awardees are recognized for their dedication, commitment, and best performance to their businesses. Our Initiative for entrepreneurs' encouragement and recognition with Business networking opportunities. The awards are not simply an event of recognition but a community and a program of initiatives that offer the opportunity for businessmen.

Jitender Chawla, CEO Of SMEBIZZ Along with Hon'ble Shri Shyam Jaju, Ambassadors And Diplomats to felicitate various entrepreneur for their excellence in their respective fields. SMEBIZZ awarded entrepreneurs from all walks of life and from over INDIA who are: Dr. kallar vimraj, M.K Arora, Ajay Singh jakhar, kapil Kapoor, subhash Jindal, priti Agarwal, Siddharth Singhmar, Pappu Thakur, Tarun V Jain, Sonali Khandelwal, Mohammed Tajuddin, Rozi Pundir Rajput, Mukesh Pandey, Satendra Agarwal, REETESH KUMAR VISHWAKARMA, Ranjeet prasad, kshitiz Jindal , Arisha Nigam, Nikita Pundit, Pooja Duneja, Nirvan Sharma, Sanjeev Jaitley, Shivani Jindal, Harmandeep Khurana, Shreya Singh, Anuja Monga, Satinder Malhotra, Amit chaturvedi, arjun arora, Amit nagar, Amit garg, Dr Raj Dev Patro, Dr S Raghunandan, Dr Gaurav Goyal, Dr Ajeet Mishra, Davender Baweja, Dr Dibyayan Das Sharma, Shivaji Veerbhadrappa Wakale, Ravi R Kumar, Naresh Parihar, Pushkar malik, Sameer Bhati, Pravin R Jha, Yaduraj Nandan, Maneesha Saraswati Mittal, Purvi Roy, Jony Dhankar, Vaishali S Verma, Munish Goel, Dr. Akhilendra Singh, Danish Suhail, M.K Arora, Gurpreet Singh.

Everyone appreciated SMEBIZZ for their wonderful efforts and enjoyed the Music Performance by Vishal Singh (Voice of Rajasthan) And Vicky Ahuja. Also, dance performances of Malika Baig & her team Ol That Jazz and Mr. Arvind Arora-Actor. SMEBIZZ Always Supports All Entrepreneur and All Entrepreneurs Associations For business growth. All Events Photographs Taken by Mohit Behl, Pawan Sachdeva, And Rahul Saini.



