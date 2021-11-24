Find out all about the Nutraceutical brand, Pro360

India, 24th November 2021: GMN Group of Companies’ first nutraceutical brand named Pro360 brings more than 30 different products that provides the protein needs for most of the health conditions prioritizing on Indian consumers. The brand focuses on addressing the need of daily nutrition and catering to needs from gestation to geriatric consumers. Rising health awareness and body consciousness has re-emphasized the requirement of protein and nutrition supplements in our day to day needs and Pro360 is building supplements for unmet protein demands. The GMN Group of Companies is a known name with over two decades of experience in the pharmaceutical industry.

Megha Swetha, CEO, GMN Healthcare said, “The aim of our company is to ensure India could rely on an Indian-owned company for all its nutritional needs. Our Pro360 Protein Powder is clinically tested, doesn’t contain any harmful ingredients. All our products are perfectly designed to address the unmet protein needs of the consumers. Protein powders are generally recognized as safe, although some may experience digestive side effects.”

3 years back, Megha Swetha Mohanbabu and Heera Sruthika Mohanbabu the second generation entrepreneurs of GMN Group launched Pro360 under the organization GMN Healthcare Private Limited. Along with the age old experience of Mr. Mohanbabu and the innovation and futuristic ideas of Megha and Heera, Pro360 has developed a wide range of product with the help of in-house manufacturing set-up, giving them an an edge on the pricing front of the products.

Heera Sruthika, Director, GMN Healthcare said, “Our products have been created prioritizing the needs of Indian consumers and more products are in line up to satisfy the young consumers with beauty based protein especially for vegetarians. Further, Pro360 Diabetic, a protein supplement to manage diabetes is gaining popularity among diabetic patients as they feel, Pro360 meet their protein requirements in order to stay active throughout the day.”

Keeping in mind young consumer’s commitment to fitness and beauty, Pro360 has curated skin and hair care protein that provides positive results, thereby gaining the acceptance of protein supplement in beauty industry. For fitness-conscious consumers, the weight management supplements are supported by young gym goers that is ideal for both weight loss and weight gain.

Although there are several misconceptions about protein powder, many research studies have investigated its safety and effectiveness and they found that it’s safe and does not pose any risk, even if consumed in large amounts. However, before purchasing a protein, it is advised to read the label carefully to avoid unwanted ingredients. In addition to the ingredients list, a product label will give full information about the product, such as whether it’s vegan or gluten-free.

