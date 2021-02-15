Find out how Aayush Rana & Narendra Dagar launched FirstBox

Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar, both aged 23, are two of the most reputed Digital Marketers. Aayush Rana hailing from Ludhiana, Punjab, is a computer engineer by education and has grad-uated from Lovely Professional University in 2019. Since his childhood, he had a keen interest in computers, and by the time he reached Class 11th, he started making websites. Just Before Graduation, Aayush Rana also founded "KR Media", which is a very successful digital marketing agency and has helped many brands grow. Aayush also has an audience of over 20 Million on various social media sites. Aayush Rana is also the proud owner of various tech and entertainment websites like FoxExclusive, Today In Bermuda, to name a few.

Meanwhile, Narendra Dagar is Faridabad, Haryana. He started working at the age of 15 to sup-port his family, and by the time he was 18, he was making seven figures every month. Narendra's portfolio is more diversified, and he owns various offline and online businesses. Narendra has a network of over 30 million audiences on social media, which puts their combined total to over 50 million users.

They both met on Facebook in 2018 and since then have collaborated on various occasions, and every venture with their combined efforts has been quite profitable. This time, Aayush Rana and Narendra Dagar have joined hands to launch FirstBox. "Our dedication is the reason for our success. We both like to nitpick and keep correcting it till it is perfect.", said Aayush adding," This pandemic has been brutal for small scale traders; they had problems buying goods, even if they were able to buy it, transportation was a huge issue. We want to change that".

In the B2B space, small businesses and buyers are not given the priority they require. The idea behind the formation of FirstBox by Narendra Dagar and Aayush Rana is to empower buyers with low purchasing power. However, when it comes to e-commerce and online stores, many people are afraid of the hidden costs and their formalities. They plan not to levy any markup on a product, and they only charge a membership fee, which they claim will be quite nominal. They revealed that they plan to launch it by the fourth quarter of 2020. Narendra said, "This is just a modest estimate. We plan to launch it before the specified dates and hope we get support from the community".We can only hope they succeed. Maybe FirstBox could be a refreshing change in the B2B E-commerce.

