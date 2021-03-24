Find out how Purendra Kumar & Yogesh Kushwaha became digital marketing gurus

India has produced many jewels who have topped in every field and presented themselves on a global platform. We have amidst us the very young and talented duo Purendra Kumar and Yogesh Kushwaha who have triumphed exceptionally well in the field of Digital Marketing. They have achieved phenomenal success which only a few can dream of. Both are well versed with the workings of the digital medium and have helped hordes of clients achieve their targets and improve their digital presence. Their initial tryst with fame started with their own YouTube channel which gained much popularity in no time. Gradually with their success, having known the minutest details on how to make a channel work, they started mentoring budding YouTubers and helped them grow their online presence in a big way. Steadily they worked their way to the top of the game and became the most promising digital marketers of present times.

What sets this dynamic team apart from others are their distinct and exceptional skills which complement each other. Purendra Kumar is an expert in graphic works, whereas Yogesh Kushwaha’s story-telling skills make fans asking for more. This combination surely pulls in the audiences towards their channel big time. The content that they churn out from their partnership is engaging enough to keep fans glued on to their channel. Speaking about their professional achievements, both have excelled in their own way to reach this position. Kushwaha has been in this business since long and has developed many startups, a few of which have been acquired by big MNCs. Kumar has also done extensive work in the field with his brand P.K. Media and now by joining hands together both are about to create history of sorts in coming times. Having big names like IPL and Netflix as their clients in itself is a big achievement.

Both are exceptionally skilled which makes this partnership all the more stronger. Kumar is well versed in managing celebrity and big brands online pages and also an expert in ranking his clients on the top of search engine results while Kushwaha is numero uno in social media marketing. Their 60 million strong audience on Facebook is enough proof of their capabilities. They have mastered the craft to the core and taken up the initiative to update themselves from time to time with the current trends which keeps them a step ahead from others in business. They have catered to more than 25 million clients with their exceptional services and are bound to service many more in times to come.

They are indeed a fine example of how one can achieve greater heights of success with the right knowledge and deep understanding of their respective fields.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content