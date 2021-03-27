Find out how this B-School is shaping a bright future for its students

It’s raining offers across Jaipuria Institute of Management (Lucknow, Noida, Jaipur, Indore) this year. With over 700 students already placed in some of the best companies, the institute has witnessed a full-blown recruitment season. The industry-oriented PGDM programs at Jaipuria have been recognised by AIU as equivalent to an MBA. With 26 years of legacy and a range of ranking and accreditations in its kitty, it’s not a surprise that Jaipuria has managed to come out of the unprecedented global crisis that has had an adverse impact on the education sector otherwise.

Right after the pandemic had struck the globe, Jaipuria transitioned to a complete online recruitment process. As a result, several companies made their way to the campus to pick some of the brightest minds that Jaipuria Institute of Management had nurtured.

Top organisations made their way to the campus to pick some of the brightest minds at Jaipuria Institute of Management.

Let’s take a look at the placement trends so far. To begin with, the top recruiting industry is Consulting, followed by IT/ITES, FMCG/Retail and Banking.

NEW recruiters, Fresh offers

The placement cell at Jaipuria shares, that they have managed to attract as many as 51 new recruiters with 113 lucrative placements in total for its students. This is in addition to the list of 350 recruiters already onboarded.

New recruiters include companies like Napino Auto and Electronics, Erraro, Livpure, Canara, HSBC Bank OBC Life Insurance, GEP Worldwide, DTDC Express Limited, Optimus Pharma and McKinley and Rice Pvt Ltd have vied for talent from Jaipuria, they explain.

Profiles with MAXIMUM demand

Marketing and consulting profiles have been dominating the overall placements so far. Consulting offers in fact have made up 17% of the ongoing placements with 85 students hired as against 77 students last year.

Companies that have been extending lucrative job offers are Deloitte, Ernst & Young, Hackett, Genpact, global data research, Acuite Ratings and Research, XL dynamics, Protiviti, Marketsandmarkets. The placement cell adds that students see packages up to 7.60 lakh per annum in the consulting segment. Profiles in demand are those of Analysts, Tax Consultants, Research Associates, Analyst Risk Management Services, Financial Analysts and Business Analysts.

Industry-wise break-up

After consulting, the IT and ITES sector has made up 15% of the total offers. Companies like HCL, GEP worldwide, Daffodil Software, Sopra Steria, MyGate, NoPaperForms, Zycus have stepped ahead this season.

FMCG, on the other hand, has contributed to 11.5% of the placements so far, by hiring 58 students. Jaipuria Institute of Management also shares that top-tier companies like Marico, HUL, Reckitt Benkiser, Dabur and Amul have been seen lifting talent from the campus. Other participating companies are Parle, Ferrero, Asian Paints, Indigo Paints, Berger Paints, Bisleri, Signify and Philips.

According to the institute, the Banking sector has also pulled in as many as 50 students, making up for almost 10% of placements at Jaipuria. IDFC First, ICICI, HDFC AU Small Finance Bank are some of the firms that have been hiring on campus.

MAJOR recruiters this season

Deloitte has been the major recruiter this season by hiring as many as 55 students, followed by HCL that pulled in 29 bright minds into its pool of talent. ICICI Bank was seen hiring 24 students, Aditya Birla Fashion chose 14, IDFC Bank went ahead with 12 students, while Delhivery recruited 10 students.

Average CTC

The institute explains that they saw the average placement package of this season go up to Rs. 7.04 lakh per annum as against ₹6.75 lakh per annum last year.

Why Jaipuria: Ranking & Accreditations

With 26 years of legacy, Jaipuria has carved its presence pan India with one of the best faculties and a strong 11,000 students alumni network across campuses in Noida, Jaipur and Indore. Three of its campuses are ranked amongst the top 75 B-Schools in India by the Ministry of HRD, Government of India. It has been ranked as an A grade institute by NAAC and accredited by the National Board of Accreditation and Association of Indian Universities, AACSB member. Jaipuria is also among the few select management institutes in the country to enjoy graded autonomy by AICTE.

Jaipuria is also among the few select management institutes in the country to enjoy graded autonomy by AICTE.

Alumnus on Jaipuria Courses

“PGDM program at Jaipuria Institute has helped me learn 3 key aspects of business - flexibility, patience and open-mindedness. I practice them on a regular basis and it has helped me stay ahead of the curve always,” says an alumnus Aishwarya Mishra, PGDM 2018-20, Team Manager at Amazon. Another PGDM student vouches for it as a truly break-through program calling it “a relevant theory mixed with extensive practice” that has allowed him to gain new skills and knowledge on the most up-to-date management topics.

The most common words used by others to describe Jaipuria has been: Infusing the corporate culture from day one; a place with endless opportunities, phenomenal leadership training, personal growth and professional development; industry-oriented course structure and internships; live projects and relevant lectures; highly experienced faculty.

Preparing kids for the post-Covid era

According to professors at Jaipuria, a big reason why students have not found it difficult to bag lucrative offers is that they have been proactively trained with the top power skills identified by Linkedin for the post covid era. It features parameters like emotional intelligence, communication, adaptability, creativity, collaboration, leadership and time-management that Jaipuria students have actively displayed in the ongoing recruitments. “In times when employers were rescinding and deferring recruitment processes, our timely approach to expand the recruiters base and tireless efforts to prepare our students with the new set of skills helped us maintain the tempo of placement,” said Dr. Dheeraj Misra, Ph.D (IIT, Kanpur), Faculty at Jaipuria Lucknow Campus.