Find the best sightseeing deals on new price compare site tripindicator.com

New Delhi, Delhi, India – Business Wire India

The world has been at a standstill ever since the pandemic struck. Many people, however, are now looking to travel safely and responsibly. According to a new travel sentiment survey by Generali Global Assistance, nearly 56% are already dreaming of travel and actively planning for 2021.

The Easter and summer holiday season is experiencing a significant growth in the new year as a consequence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Cultural attractions, sightseeing tours, kids’ activities, wine day trips, and outdoor activities across the world are also adopting new measures and admitting limited numbers to adhere to social distancing and safety measures.

This can make finding the right cultural attractions, sightseeing tours, and family day out’s at the right price extremely challenging. Tripindicator.com is new price comparison website that can help families, tourists, daytrippers, and holidaymakers find a range of options for great days to meet all budgets.

The price is right - and right at your fingertips

Cash-conscious families, tourists, and holidaymakers can discover the best value sightseeing activities throughout the world, with new travel comparison website Tripindicator.com.

• First-ever dedicated price comparison website for cultural attractions. Skip the line sightseeing tours, cruise tours, kids activities, outdoor actvities, wine day trips in the UK, Europe, US, Asia, Middle East and global tourist hotspots

• In conjunction with world’s leading activities suppliers like Viator, Tiqets, Ticketbar, GetYourGuide, Civitatis, Klook, CitySightseeing and Manawa.

• This brand new site is incredibly user friendly and features over 20 trip categories to help visitors find what they’re looking for quickly and easily.

• Aims to give an economic boost to the beleaguered tourist industry

Tripindicator.com is committed to saving time and money by offering consumers a quick and easy way to find fun. All it takes is a few clicks to find the perfect Easter or summer activities for singles, couples and families.

A different kind of comparison site

Unlike other price comparison sites which focus only on flights, hotels and car hire, Tripindicator.com is the first price comparison website offering consumers a way to find the best-priced family day out activities, without trawling through various websites to top destinations the UK, Spain, France, Greece, throughout Europe, US, Asia, Middle East and global tourist hotspots

Tripindicator.com covers a huge range of fun options from city attractions, private skip the line museum tours, hop on hop off bus, city cruise tours to cultural sightseeing walking tours, ghost & vampires tours, outdoor kids activities, adventure water sports, private day trips, a variety of tours on foot, bike or other means, plus a vast array of activities.

No need to trawl through different websites or spend hours on hold to find the best Easter activities at the best price. Visitors to Tripindicator can simply browse through the different categories on the site to compare prices on a wide range of trips, tours and tourist hot spots.

There are more than 20 categories to make finding an activity or attraction even easier. It also offers a very handy ‘comparison’ guide for destinations or the types of days out – such as skip the line attractions or sightseeing tours, day out activities so travellers can make a perfect choice and fantastic savings on day out activities.

About Tripindicator.com

Launched by Reddy Yattapu of London-based Smooth Move Consultancy, Tripindicator.com is the first-ever comparison site for day trips and tourist attractions. Quick, easy, user friendly - and free to use, Tripindicator.com provides price comparisons on thousands of trips and activities at the click of a button.

Reddy says, “There are lots of websites for flights, hotels and car rentals comparison but not one which enables families and tourists to compare ticket prices of sightseeing tours and attractions.”

“Families and tourists can spend a small fortune organising days out and activities when on holiday or travelling and this is a very easy way for them to find the best value.”

“This really will make a difference to those holiday budgets, while attractions will also feel the benefit with increased footfall. This really should be a boost for everyone.”

“Tripindicator have brought all this together by comparing the leading websites and will be adding more as Tripindicator.com is committed to providing travellers with the best sightseeing tours and attractions tickets comparison site.”

“Tripindicator hoping that this will provide a boost to everyone; consumers and businesses alike.”

Tripindicator.com also provides price comparisons for airport transfers, car hire via economy bookings and accommodation via booking.com. It also has practical information including guides to the best airport to fly to global destinations and terminal guides to 165 airports.

Tripindicator.com is mobile friendly and plans for an app are in development.

Website: https://www.tripindicator.com/

Media Contact Details

Reddy Yattapu, Tripindicator.com, contact@tripindicator.com

\

Disclaimer: This content is distributed by Business Wire India. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content.