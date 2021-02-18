Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
This week, Findbusy announced that it seeks to extend their marketing services across the indian market.
Findbusy-The digital marketing agency has made the decision to explore and find their new reigns in the Indian market as a full fledged digital marketing agency. And owing to their shift in the market, they have also announced that they are changing their domain from .com to .agency this week.
The founders of the company have long thought about the shift and what it means for the company, and after a lot of validation and thought, the team is going ahead with expanding their wings.
“It was in fact necessary as we are already very well known across Hyderabad as .com. We wanted to be better accessible to the ndian clients as an agency for all their marketing needs and .agency Domain helps us achieve that. It is not a name change or anything big, it’s just a domain change and it will only show that we are an agency” said Veerander Chowdary (well known as HelloVeeru), one of the founders of the organization when asked about the necessity of the decision.
Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years. The firm already has a reputation of being very efficient and informative, this expansion simply means keeping up the same reputation across India. Findbusy has been spreading the word about businesses in Hyderabad and Bangalore for more than 3 years now, it’s time the new cities get to experience the same.
With clients reaching out from different states, the company could hardly refuse genuine clients with a potential business. A company can only refuse a few clients so, instead of letting go off the businesses they connected with, Findbusy decided to expand. The whole idea behind making the company big was to accommodate businesses and their needs, anywhere from India.
To be completely honest, there is no difference between both of them. Both of them are just simply, domain extensions. Where .com represents a website to users point of view, .agency represents a company to them. And as a digital marketing agency, the firm decided to serve the customer and their point of view.
Keeping in mind that the firm is here to help not just their clients, but their customers as well. While they want their clients to get the right kind of audience, they also want the customers to get what they want, Findbusy aims to bridge the gap between the clients and customers.
“We as a company have been the one to understand the needs of the market and act accordingly. We are still the same from our roots, just bigger and better. For us, it was never about just bringing in a client, it was always about understanding the story behind a business and spreading the word about it to the right people. We don’t just aim to help a business owner, we aim to make a customer's life easier too” Veerander Chowdary said about the values behind his firm.
Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Findbusy plans to market Pan-India going forward
- Expansion for Findbusy is unlike other companies. It is not only making their team bigger or bringing in more clients, it is keeping up the quality of work they have been delivering all these years.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian army signs MoU With Punit Balan’s Indrani Balan Foundation
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
#LiveItUp sale by Godrej L’Affaire brings you a fortnight of best deals
- With #LiveItUp sale, the lifestyle brands will offer the most exclusive digital deals to patrons across categories of food, fashion, beauty, retail, footwear, home décor and interiors, appliances, baby care, personal care, hair care, health and hygiene, wellness, jewellery, among others.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Switch.do – A job portal launched to help the youth get employment
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Egg Freezing – A convenient yet affordable option to enjoy motherhood
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Why does weight loss surgery work when conventional weight loss methods don't!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
7 methods to get funds for your business idea or start-up
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Fitness is all about keeping a balance, says actor and model Jai Bhatia
- Very recently, Jai has been signed by the makers of Andhadhund to play a lead role in an upcoming web series.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ziqitza Healthcare Ltd: Global recognition in Real Leaders Impact Awards 2021
- Ziqitza Limited alone has helped save more than 32 million lives, and in the last 6 months Ziqitza has transferred over 1.5 lac corona patients and handled over 1.5 million calls related to pandemic for both rural – urban, mass and corporate population in India.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
You won’t believe your eyes!
- Museum of Illusions, New Delhi opens for the first time in India, Connaught Place, New Delhi.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sudha Yadav & Akhil Kumar, successful and inspiring tech entrepreneurs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Limecar -The best self drive car rental company in Goa
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Meet Vikram Jadhav, India's first millionaire fitness coach
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Parul University’s GATE coaching secures academic future of students
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Collegedunia signs exclusive digital marketing deal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox