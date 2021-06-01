Finding GiftCardsToNaira did a business out of gift card trading

When we think of creative ways to make money in the digital workplace, gift card trading isn’t something that immediately springs to mind. Nevertheless, the founders of GiftCardsToNaira have done precisely this, not only turning a profit in the process but also producing an ergonomic business model that is being reproduced the world over.

GiftCardsToNaira started with an idea

The idea was simple but came to represent a niche now recognized to be Evergreen. At its foundation, the premise is simple: to create an online business that buys unwanted gift cards from consumers. It is estimated that some $300 million per year is spent on gift cards that go unused – and all of these could have been saved by providing users with cash when they need it most.

Although gift cards are a lovely, loving gesture, they don’t always give our loved ones what they wanted. For example, a teenage girl is unlikely to shop in Burtons and an old man is unlikely to shop in Claire’s Accessories, it’s just the way things are. Whether you spend your unwanted gift card or not, the firm that issued it still gets paid… and that’s a potentially huge waste, particularly for the poor.

The gift card trade just makes sense. It allows us as consumers to get the money owed back from retailers while simultaneously making the firm who trades them in a small amount of profit. GiftCardsToNaira can charge a small fee on each card traded in. They then take these to the company and negotiate deals on how to trade it back. In some cases, unwanted gift cards can even be sold to those consumers who adore the brand you are trying to get rid of.

Since the number of gift cards for each brand varies, the price that your gift card is worth will also vary. You can run it through their handy online gift card calculator before trading to check.

At any rate, what started with an idea quickly became a winning business model that other firms around the world started to copy. Arguably, the one thing that GiftCardsToNaira are doing wrong is that they are only currently available in Nigeria and Ghana.

Turning a niche into a profit

Using their market know-how and innovative ideas on ROI for gift cards, the firm has skyrocketed to success. Still in their first decade, they have already raked in hundreds of thousands of dollars using this method. Best of all is that everyone wins from the deal… except perhaps those few retailers who were more comfortable selling the gift cards for them never to be used.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist was involved in the creation of this content.