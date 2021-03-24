Finding great entertainment? Time to log into NameFame

Video streaming platforms are the light of the current milieu. The last few years have seen a tremendous increase in audio-visual content consumption owing to the needs of the massive audience that feels exhilarated with such content.

In the recent times, we have also witnessed how several common individuals rose to unprecedented fame due to engaging a large audience on apps such as TikTok, YouTube etc.

During the nationwide lockdown period, the average data consumption of the Indian audience rose by an hour from 2 and a half hour to 3 and a half hours since the situation drove individuals to find a source to amuse themselves in difficult times as such.

And the truth be told, the kind of strained lives that individuals are leading today requires them to lighten themselves up a little with funny videos and amusing content. This is when users switch to platforms that not only give them an incentive to watch what thousands are watching but also create content that is the mostly likely to be picked up.

The choices in this context aren't many and the ones which exist already have established individuals with a loyal fanbase which might make it tougher for a newcomer to get in.

But we have found a robust platform that caters to all individual needs of content curation and consumption on a single application and has the highest prospects of you rising to fame.

NameFame has recently launched its mobile application, making it to be counted amongst a one-stop platform to create, edit and stream your entertaining content. That's not it, it's secret chat option let's you banter with your closest any time.

So if you're someone who has an eye for either creating or watching great entertainment (or both) then NameFame is the one for you. It's user-friendly platform has thousands of reels to take inspiration from to kickstart your entertainment loaded journey.

With it's live streaming feature, you can connect with your audience and subsequently built a following that is exclusive to you. Great influencers are those who interact with their audience, NameFame could be the first step in the direction of becoming a sensation because it promotes the art of getting viral.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this article.