Finetuning Technological Systems for Healthcare with Natural Language Processing

Natural language processing or NLP is a technological innovation that allows machines to understand human expression and predict human behaviour. Natural language or the language used by humans to communicate amongst themselves or with machines is majorly unstructured and complex, which drives the need for ever-evolving systems that can understand the complicated nature of human expression. Recent research in this field is concentrated on the detection of linguistic constructs such as humour, irony and sarcasm.

Today, we are using NLP-powered systems all the time with devices such as Alexa, web search engines and most websites having chatbots to instantly answer your queries. Having said that, the applications of NLP are not just restricted to these. Remember the data analysis performed to judge voter sentiment for elections or fake news portals launched by the Government; NLP powers all these and more. Businesses are using NLP to perform market analysis by understanding the sentiment of their customers towards their products on the basis of the reviews they leave on their websites or social media portals. Moreover, HR firms use NLP-based systems to scan resumes and find the best matching candidates for a job profile, and the list is endless.

One of the newest avenues that has found plentiful NLP applications is healthcare. According to a study, the market for NLP in healthcare and life sciences is expected to grow to USD $3.7 billion by the year 2025 with a compound annual growth rate of more than 20%. Dr Samiya Khan, a Research Fellow at the University of Wolverhampton, United Kingdom, who has been actively involved in supporting projects in this domain is of the viewpoint that NLP can aid healthcare systems in improving the quality of healthcare delivery, reducing operational costs and enhancing the capabilities of diagnostic systems.

Dr Khan added that from a technical perspective, NLP can support healthcare in three domains: improving documentation, speeding up the process of finding clinical matches and facilitating clinical decision making. Managing clinical records and creating digital archives of personal health profiles has long been one of the most haunting technological challenges in healthcare. NLP techniques such as optical character recognition to extract information from scanned copies and name-entity resolution (NER) along with topic modelling to tag specific parts of text with semantic context and cluster documents, allow creation of an intelligent data archival and retrieval system for health records.

Regulation compliance and heavy dependence on existing human knowledge are some of the areas that can be effectively supported with technologies such as NLP. The next generation of healthcare systems will not just focus on automation, but they will also have to allow effective human-machine interaction to support advanced technologies such as extended reality. The increasing need for tele-operation and remote healthcare services to deal with unprecedented scenarios such as the COVID-19 pandemic, is the need of the hour and technologies such as NLP are the building blocks of such futuristic healthcare systems.

