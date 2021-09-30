FinTech business executive Sai Tej Annareddy's entrepreneurial journey

Remarkable and sterling men often do extraordinary things. One such living example is Sai Tej Annareddy. He has worked hard to be in the position where he is at today. The visionary now heads DLT LABZ LLC and acts as a technical partner with corporations like Translab, Coin Army, and DinnarExchange.

Why skills matter

A businessman like Sai Tej has made it so far with all his dedication and perseverance and willingness to learn above and beyond. Most of the business partners say that he carries on an extremely humble personality and always portrays brilliance.

According toSai Tej’sclient and stakeholders, he is great at what he does, from team leadership, strategy & operations, enterprise architecture,up to software development.

Once Enlighted, Success followed like a charm

The visionary has always dreamt of building something for himself and not be confined by the 9 to 5 hours only. It took him some years to build himself to be an entrepreneur and a successful one at that too. Once he was exposed to the blockchain industry, the enlightenment was almost instantaneous. He just knew that this would be it, this would be the industry he will excel in, hence from that moment on he has been keeping going forward pursuing his dreams.

Destiny is Unpredictable

Who would have thought a struggling student have to take up a part-time job as a vegetable vendor during his college days and a government subcontractor after that would be interviewed by BBC for his exemplary contribution in blockchain technology? Who would have imagined that this man would open up his own technology company -ChakravuyhaSoftware Technologies which would become one of the most successful information technology companies that is present today? All these things became a reality for this entrepreneur, who kept pushing through with perseverance.

The revolution he started

Earlier, there was no one-stop solution for the crypto ecosystem. It desperately needed a platform where a user could trade, cash out, shop, and exchange their cryptocurrencies without having to compromise digital security or use multiple solutions in different platforms. These pain points have found a solution, known as Coinovy. The company now has employees based globally and it has earned appreciation worldwide.

How DLT LABZ LLC is changing lives?

Coinovyis a project under DLT LABZ LLC, a company that has a very diverse work culture. Just looking at their management itself,there are 20 members from India that handle the tech department, eight highly skilled members from Dubai that looks after product development, and ten marketers from Estonia. So, what can we gain from this mix of cultures? They are on the mission to form a global operation strategy that would penetrate into global markets widely and thus helps investors reap profits in the blockchain industry.

To the budding entrepreneurs

The main message that Sai Tej provides in all his interviews with the media houses about budding entrepreneurs is simple - “Never Give up” We all know that opening a business and running them successfully requires a lot of will and determination.

He never gave up even though he faced many obstacles ahead of him. Instead of stressing about his problems he always found a way to solve them and this has led to his glorious success.

The man believes that there is no need for a role model

Yes, what you have heard is right. Generally, when successful people are asked about a role model,they usually have inspiration. Either it’s a member of the family or someone they have looked up to since childhood. This has not been the case with Sai Tej. According to him, one can find inspiration within himself, and hence his role model is no one but himself.

Message to the Youth

According to him the youth of today are too concerned with what society says about them, they are always seeking validation from someone else, which should not be the case.

He clearly states that one should remove themselves from people who say that their dreams are impossible to achieve. Always remember, if you have the vision and the determination to work hard, nothing is impossible.Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in the creation of this content