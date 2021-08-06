FinTech marketing expert Herbert Sim joins Probe International as CBDO

Probe International, founded by international FinTech company Probe Group from China, announces the appointment of Herbert Sim as Chief Business Development Officer. Herbert an all-star digital marketing and branding expert specialised specifically in the financial technology industry with over a million followers on his verified ‘blue tick’ social media pages on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. He is also commonly known in the Blockchain industry as ‘Bitcoin Man™’, a brand name and trademark registered in UK.

The addition of Herbert to Probe International’s executive leadership team is driven by the company's exponential growth of its securities token offering (STO) exchange, and HiDao – a multi-functional crypto wallet, integrated with e-Commerce platform, NFT marketplace, games, DeFi staking, and more.

“2021 is a pivotal year for Probe as we expand internationally, and we are happy to have Herbert join us to spearhead this revolution across the globe,” said He Cong, Founder and CEO of Probe Group and Probe International. “With the addition of Herbert to our team, combined with our strong product and roadmap, Probe will continue to strengthen our leadership position in the FinTech and securities market and accelerate our growth.”

“Cryptocurrency industry has matured sufficiently to the point where it is ready to slowly embrace regulations and work alongside with regulators, and Probe has that strong product offering and clear roadmap to lead this revolution, to bridge both the traditional financial industry and the decentralized world of cryptocurrency together into one platform and marketplace,” said Herbert Sim, newly appointed CBDO of Probe International. “I am honoured to join and endeavour to bring this dream and vision to fruition.”

Herbert has over a decade experience in the industry of blockchain, where he founded the world’s first repository for compiling cryptocurrency and blockchain research papers – Crypto Chain University, since 2010. In 2016, he founded ‘The Bitcoin Man™’ as a blog to share his illustration and opinions, it eventually became a venture capital that invested into various blockchain projects. Herbert was formerly global operations director at Huobi Global, crypto exchange from China; and Chief Marketing Officer at Cryptology, crypto exchange from Russia.

Probe Group, the China based FinTech company founded in 2016 by Mr He Cong, with Co-founders include: Mr Michael Man, Mr Aaron Cao, Mr Walter Leung. The company is setting "Digital Wealth For All" as its mission, has won the top 9 in the first China Blockchain Technology Innovation and Application Competition, 2016. To-date, offices located at Shenzhen, Beijing, Hai Kou of Hainan, Chongqing, Hong Kong, Lithuania, and Singapore.

Disclaimer: This is a company press release. No HT journalist is involved in creation of this content.